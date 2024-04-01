Experience the Vibrancy of Bihu at 'Amar Rongali Amar Trends' Dance Competition

In celebration of the cultural richness of Assam and the joyous festival of Bihu, TRENDS presents the 'Amar Rongali Amar Trends' dance competition, inviting participants to immerse themselves in the vibrant rhythms and colors of this traditional art form. Just like Trends-Pratidin’s ‘Bihure Birina', this competition promises an exhilarating showcase of talent and creativity.
The competition, slated to run from April 1 to April 7, offers participants the opportunity to showcase their dancing prowess across two categories: Traditional Bihu Dance and Modern Fusion Bihu Dance. Whether reveling in the timeless elegance of traditional moves or infusing contemporary flair into their performances, participants are encouraged to bring their unique interpretations of Bihu to the stage.
Registration is now open at the nearest Trends Store, where aspiring dancers can sign up and indicate their preferred participation category. Winners will not only receive prestigious certificates but also stand a chance to claim enticing prizes that await the most outstanding performers.
Places for registration: Trends Nalbari, Trends Nagaon, Trends Biswanath Chariali, Trends Tinsukia, Trends Moran, Trends Duliajan, Trends Jonai, Trends Sivasagar, Trends Rangiya, Trends Pathshala, Trends Dudhnoi, and Trends Dhemaji.
Participants are encouraged to seize this opportunity to showcase their talent and celebrate the spirit of Bihu with their communities.
For further inquiries and registration, interested individuals can contact the designated mobile numbers: 97072-69077 or 60034-01148.
Don't miss this chance to be a part of the cultural extravaganza and experience the magic of Bihu like never before at 'Amar Rongali Amar Trends' dance competition.