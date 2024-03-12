Trends Pratidin Bihure Birina Returns For Season 9 | Call For Auditions

After eight seasons of success, Trends Pratidin Bihure Birina is returning with Season 9. This year, the categories will be Bihu Husori, Bihuwoti and Saru Bihuwoti.
This is a call for auditions for Trends Pratidin Bihure Birina Season 9 under the given categories. Mark your calendars as Pratidin Time is coming to your city.
Auditions begin from March 15 at District Library, Jorhat.
March 17 - Sahitya Sabha Auditorium, Chowkidingee, Dibrugarh.
March 19 - Music College, Lakhimpur.
March 21 - Sri Sri Shankar Mandir, Majgaon, Tezpur.
April 12 - Jyoti Chitraban, Guwahati.
On April 13, auditions will be for Bihu Husori groups in Guwahati.
The total prize pool this year is Rs 8 lakhs.
For group and Bihuwoti events, the minimum age is 15 years and for Saru Bihuwoti, the minimum age is 6 years and the maximum is 18 years.
For more details contact: 60006 10269.