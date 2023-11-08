Exploring Controversial Cinema: 10 Banned Indian Movies Available on Netflix, Hotstar, and YouTube

Banned Indian Movies Available on Netflix, Hotstar, and YouTubeIn the past, Indian cinema has seen its fair share of films facing censorship issues due to their controversial content. However, with the advent of OTT platforms, viewers now have the opportunity to explore these once-banned movies. These films, which were previously banned by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) due to various reasons, are now accessible for streaming on Netflix, Hotstar, and YouTube. Let's take a closer look at these intriguing cinematic gems.

"Unfreedom" (Netflix - Released on May 29, 2015)

"Unfreedom" is a daring and provocative film that delves into themes of sexuality and terrorism. Centered around a lesbian couple and their complex relationship, the film offers a unique perspective that caters to those with an appreciation for artistic expression. Despite its controversial content, it has found its way to Netflix for viewers to explore.

"Angry Indian Goddesses" (Netflix - Released on December 4, 2015)

While "Angry Indian Goddesses" was not officially banned, it faced extensive censorship and numerous cuts. The film explores sensitive topics such as government, the objectification of men, and the portrayal of Indian Goddesses. These themes prompted a considerable amount of controversy, making it a noteworthy addition to the list of films with controversial content.

"Gandu" (Netflix - Released on October 13, 2011)

"Gandu" is a thought-provoking film that delves into the concept of the meaning of life. However, its explicit content, including harsh language, nudity, and explicit scenes, led to its ban in India. Today, it has found a platform on Netflix, making it accessible to a broader audience interested in exploring its philosophical and unconventional narrative.

"Fire" (YouTube - Released on November 13, 1998)

"Fire" is a film that ignited significant controversy upon its release in 1996. The movie explores sensitive themes, including homosexuality and religion, which were regarded as taboo in India at the time. As a result, the censor board denied approval for its theatrical release. Despite the initial backlash, "Fire" went on to receive international acclaim and multiple awards, finding a new audience on YouTube.



"Water" (YouTube - Released on March 9, 2007)

John Abraham's "Water" portrays the life of a Banarasi widow who faces mistreatment. During its shooting, the film was banned due to protests by Hindu fundamentalists. However, today, it is available on YouTube for Indian viewers interested in its socially relevant narrative and impactful storytelling.

"Kissa Kursi Ka" (YouTube - Released on February 16, 1978)

"Kissa Kursi Ka" faced controversy for its parallels with the lives of Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi. Released in 1978 during the emergency, the film's reels were confiscated, preventing its theatrical release. Despite these challenges, the film is now available on YouTube for historical and political enthusiasts.

"Loev" (Netflix - Released on May 1, 2017)

"Loev" is a remarkable film that centers around the lives of a gay couple. Despite efforts to release it in theaters, the film only found a platform on Netflix. It beautifully explores the struggles and budding romance of two old friends in different phases of life.

"Inshallah, Football" (YouTube - Released on October 10, 2010)

"Inshallah, Football" is a documentary that focuses on the life of a Kashmiri boy who is denied international football training due to his father's role as a servant in the Indian Military. The film is available on YouTube, shedding light on issues related to opportunity and discrimination.

"Parzania" (Hotstar - Released on January 26, 2007)

"Parzania" is based on the story of a boy who goes missing during the Gujarat riots. The film faced opposition but later received approval for digital viewership. It is available on Hotstar, providing an opportunity for viewers to engage with a narrative rooted in a significant historical event.

"Black Friday" (Hotstar - Directed by Anurag Kashyap)

"Black Friday" is a film based on the 1995 Bombay bombings and the subsequent investigations. Although it was intended for release in 2003, it never made it to Indian theaters. The film is available on various OTT platforms, including Hotstar, and is recognized as a must-watch for its intense portrayal of real events.