Farewell to ‘Bharat Kumar’: Legendary Actor Manoj Kumar Passes Away at 87

Indian cinema lost one of its most cherished icons on Friday, as legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, fondly known as ‘Bharat Kumar,’ passed away at the age of 87. The stalwart of patriotic films breathed his last at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after battling a prolonged illness.

Advertisment

According to reports, Kumar succumbed to cardiogenic shock triggered by an acute myocardial infarction—a severe heart attack. His health had been deteriorating for months due to decompensated liver cirrhosis. The actor had been hospitalized since February 21, 2025, as his condition worsened.

“He is out of his misery now,” said his son, Kunal, in a heartfelt statement to PTI. Kumar had been bedridden for years, silently enduring his ailments. His passing marks the end of an era in Indian cinema.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news, paying tribute to the towering presence of the veteran star. “The legendary Dadasaheb Phalke award winner, our inspiration, and the ‘lion’ of the Indian film industry, Manoj Kumar Ji is no more. It is a great loss to the industry, and the entire film fraternity will miss him,” he said in a video statement shared by ANI.

A Cinematic Legacy That Defined Patriotism

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Amritsar, Punjab, Manoj Kumar redefined patriotism in Bollywood. His journey from a small-town boy to the face of nationalism in Indian cinema was nothing short of extraordinary.

With films like Shaheed (1965), Upkar (1967), Purab Aur Paschim (1970), and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974), Kumar didn’t just act—he ignited a spirit of national pride among audiences. His storytelling, often woven with themes of sacrifice and duty, resonated deeply with the Indian public. He was more than just an actor; he was a cinematic visionary who shaped the country’s patriotic consciousness.

Tributes Pour In

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the nation in mourning the loss of the legendary actor, acknowledging his unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema. In a tribute on X, he wrote:

"Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. His films ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations."

A Life of Honors and Accolades

Throughout his illustrious career, Kumar was showered with numerous awards, including the National Film Award and seven Filmfare Awards. His immense contribution to Indian arts was officially recognized when the Government of India conferred upon him the Padma Shri in 1992.

In 2015, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honor in Indian cinema, cementing his place among the all-time greats.

Manoj Kumar’s departure leaves behind a void that can never be filled, but his legacy will continue to inspire millions. His films, his ideals, and his unwavering love for the nation will forever be etched in the heart of India.

Also Read: CBI Closes Sushant Singh Rajput Case: No Foul Play, But Questions Linger