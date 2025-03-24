CBI Closes Sushant Singh Rajput Case: No Foul Play, But Questions Linger

Nearly five years after the tragic death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly filed a closure report in the case, indicating that their probe has found no foul play. The move, however, has reignited debates and speculation surrounding the circumstances of the actor’s passing, with some questioning whether all avenues of investigation were thoroughly explored.

Legal representatives of actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was at the center of controversy following Sushant’s death, have once again reiterated that she had no involvement in the incident. Her lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, stated, “I have been saying from the first day that Rhea Chakraborty had nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Despite this, a complaint was filed against her on July 27, 2020, triggering an extensive investigation.”

While the initial investigation by Maharashtra Police classified Sushant’s death as suicide, the case took a dramatic turn when his family filed a complaint in Patna, accusing Rhea of financial fraud and abetment. This led to the Supreme Court transferring the case to the CBI, which conducted multiple rounds of questioning before submitting its final report.

Maneshinde further claimed that Rhea had left Sushant’s residence on June 8, 2020, following a series of conflicts related to his alleged drug use and medication habits. He emphasized that there had been no contact between the two after that day. Despite multiple inquiries, no evidence was reportedly found linking her to financial misappropriation or any role in his death.

With the CBI’s closure report submitted in a Mumbai court, speculation persists regarding unanswered questions in the case. Sushant’s death had sparked widespread public outrage and fueled numerous conspiracy theories, with many believing there was more to the case than what was officially stated. While the postmortem report from Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital cited asphyxia as the cause of death, some skeptics continue to demand further clarity.

As the legal chapter seemingly comes to an end, questions remain about the larger implications of the investigation. Will this closure report finally put the controversy to rest, or will new theories continue to emerge? For now, the truth behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise remains a subject of speculation and debate.

