First Copy Season 2 Confirmed: Munawar Faruqui Returns, New Song ‘Mascara’ Teases the Comeback

The much-awaited sequel to First Copy is finally on its way. Amazon MX Player has officially confirmed First Copy Season 2, marking the return of comedian-turned-actor Munawar Faruqui in his breakout role as Arif. To build excitement, the makers have released the season’s first track — Mascara — offering fans a glimpse into the upcoming chapter.

Munawar Faruqui’s First Copy Season 2 Confirmed

Following the success of its debut season, First Copy is set to make a grand return on Amazon MX Player. The first season marked Munawar Faruqui’s acting debut, earning him praise from both audiences and critics for his raw, grounded performance.

Season 2 will reportedly begin right after the events of the previous finale — as Arif (Faruqui) steps out of prison and attempts to rebuild his shattered empire. The new installment promises deeper storytelling, emotional conflicts, and a continuation of Arif’s gritty journey through the world of ambition, betrayal, and redemption.

'Mascara’ Song Out Now: A Glimpse of the New Chapter

While the release date of First Copy Season 2 remains under wraps, the makers have dropped the first teaser song titled Mascara. The soulful number captures a nuanced romantic dynamic — Arif’s stoic seriousness contrasted with his partner’s free-spirited warmth.

Unlike typical on-screen romances, Mascara presents a more realistic tone — exploring love, loss, and longing through an emotional lens. The song’s visuals feature Faruqui in moments of reflection and intimacy, setting the mood for what’s to come in Season 2.

Plot and Cast Details: What to Expect in First Copy Season 2

Season 2 picks up after Arif’s empire crumbles, exploring the aftermath of his downfall and his relentless fight for redemption. The show dives into the moral complexity of power, loyalty, and ambition — themes that resonated deeply with viewers in Season 1.

The upcoming season stars Munawar Faruqui, Krystle D’Souza, Gulshan Grover, and an ensemble supporting cast. With its retro 1990s vibe and tight narrative, the show is expected to expand on Arif’s inner world and introduce unexpected twists.

Munawar Faruqui on His Comeback

Reflecting on his journey, Munawar Faruqui shared,

“First Copy was a big leap for me — my first acting project — and I honestly didn’t expect this kind of love. Audiences connected with Arif and his imperfections, and that’s been humbling. His story is just getting started; Season 2 will reveal a whole new side of him, and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Faruqui, who recently hosted the reality show The Society, continues to explore new creative territories while maintaining his connection with fans through relatable storytelling and authentic performances.

Fan Reactions and Expectations

Since the teaser and Mascara video dropped, fans have been buzzing with excitement on social media. Viewers have praised the show’s cast lineup and speculated about the plot’s direction, calling it “Munawar’s most anticipated comeback.”

With the promise of gripping drama, emotional storytelling, and a powerful performance by Faruqui, First Copy Season 2 is shaping up to be one of the most awaited Hindi web series of 2025.

The series is expected to stream on Amazon MX Player before the end of the year.

