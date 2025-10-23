Hijack Season 2 OTT Release Date: Idris Elba Faces a New Terror Crisis on a Berlin Train

After the nail-biting mid-air tension of Hijack Season 1, Idris Elba returns to Apple TV+ with a brand-new crisis that’s set to unfold beneath the streets of Berlin. The second season of the high-octane thriller promises another pulse-pounding ride, this time aboard a train instead of a plane.
Hijack Season 2 OTT Release Date and Streaming Details
Apple TV+ has officially announced that Hijack Season 2 will premiere on January 14, 2026, with the first two episodes dropping together, followed by weekly releases every Wednesday until February 25, 2026.
The announcement was accompanied by a teaser video posted on X (formerly Twitter), featuring the tagline:
“#Hijack Season 2 — Boarding January 14.”
The brief teaser highlights a new setting — the Berlin underground — and gives viewers a glimpse of the ticking time bomb that forms the heart of this season’s suspenseful narrative.
Plot: A Ticking Time Bomb Beneath Berlin
In Hijack Season 2, corporate business negotiator Sam Nelson (played by Idris Elba) finds himself thrust into another life-or-death situation. A Berlin underground train, packed with commuters, is taken hostage, and Nelson must once again use his negotiation skills to avert catastrophe.
The official synopsis reads:
“A Berlin underground train and its commuters are taken hostage, while authorities scramble to save hundreds of lives. Sam Nelson (Elba) is at the heart of the crisis on board, where one wrong decision could spell disaster.”
As Nelson navigates yet another intense hostage situation, the stakes are higher than ever — with a ticking bomb and hundreds of innocent lives at risk.
Cast and Crew: Idris Elba Returns With Familiar and New Faces
Idris Elba reprises his Emmy-nominated role as Sam Nelson, alongside returning cast members Christine Adams, Max Beesley, and Archie Panjabi.
Season 2 also introduces a lineup of new faces, including Christian Näthe, Clare-Hope Ashitey, Lisa Vicari, Toby Jones, Karima McAdams, and Christiane Paul.
The series is created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith, the team behind Criminal. Field Smith also serves as the lead director for the second season, while Elba continues his role as executive producer.
Hijack Season 2 Episode Count
The upcoming season will feature eight episodes, maintaining the same tightly packed format that made Season 1 a hit with viewers.
|Title
|Hijack (Season 2)
|Creators
|George Kay, Jim Field Smith
|Cast
|Idris Elba, Christine Adams, Archie Panjabi
|Episodes
|8
|Streaming Platform
|Apple TV+
|Streaming Start Date
|January 14, 2026
|Finale Date
|February 25, 2026
Critical Acclaim and Legacy of Season 1
The first season of Hijack premiered on June 28, 2023, and quickly became one of Apple TV+’s most-watched thrillers. Elba’s portrayal of Sam Nelson earned him an Emmy nomination, and the show was renewed for a second season in January 2024 due to its widespread acclaim and global popularity.
Apple TV+ Upcoming Releases
Apple TV+ is gearing up for a packed release slate in late 2025 and early 2026. Alongside Hijack Season 2, the platform will also premiere:
Palm Royale Season 2 – November 12, 2025
The Family Plan 2 – November 21, 2025
F1: The Movie – December 12, 2025
Down Cemetery Road – October 26, 2025
Shrinking Season 3 – January 28, 2026
Additionally, Apple TV+ continues to expand its lineup with returning hits like The Morning Show Season 4, Slow Horses Season 5, Loot Season 3, Invasion Season 3, and Platonic Season 2.
Hijack Season 2 promises to raise the stakes with a gripping terror plot set in the claustrophobic tunnels of Berlin’s underground. With Idris Elba once again at the center of the crisis, fans can expect a suspense-driven story filled with tension, moral dilemmas, and high-stakes negotiations.
Mark your calendars — Hijack Season 2 begins streaming on Apple TV+ from January 14, 2026.
