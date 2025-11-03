First Copy Season 2: Munawar Faruqui’s Arif Goes Global in a High-Stakes Crime Drama

Comedian-turned-actor Munawar Faruqui is all set to return with the second season of his hit OTT debut series, First Copy. The upcoming season, First Copy Season 2, promises an even bolder storyline as Arif takes his piracy empire international. Directed by Farhan P. Zamma, the new season will premiere on MX Player on November 5, 2025, bringing back the chaos, charm, and conflicts that made Season 1 a sleeper hit.

First Copy Season 2 Trailer: Arif Faces Global Battles

The trailer for First Copy Season 2 opens with a tense montage of Munawar Faruqui’s Arif, once dubbed the “New King of Bollywood,” navigating the cutthroat world of film piracy. Set in early 2000s Mumbai, the series delves deeper into the underbelly of an industry built on ambition, betrayal, and survival.

This season, Arif aims to take his operations global — but as he expands, new dangers emerge. The trailer teases high-octane chases, suspenseful arrests, violent confrontations, and showdowns with both old and new enemies.

Plot: Arif’s Rise, Fall, and Return

In First Copy Season 2, Arif’s empire is on the brink of transformation. As he pushes his piracy network beyond borders, his risky deals land him in trouble — not with the law this time, but with dangerous power players.

Caught in a tangle of deceit and revenge, Arif must navigate betrayal from those closest to him while maintaining his status as the street-smart hustler audiences grew to love in Season 1. The season promises to explore his personal life too, including his complicated relationships with characters played by Ashi Singh and Krystle D’Souza.

Munawar Faruqui Returns as Arif: The New King of Bollywood

Munawar Faruqui made a powerful transition from stand-up comedy to acting with First Copy. His portrayal of Arif, a quick-witted, morally gray antihero, won widespread acclaim. In the sequel, he returns sharper and more dangerous than ever.

Season 2 also showcases Arif’s emotional depth, as he juggles his ambition, loyalty, and love life. The makers recently released the song “Mascara”, hinting at Arif’s continued “loverboy” persona amid chaos.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

The second season brings together an impressive ensemble cast featuring:

Munawar Faruqui as Arif

Ashi Singh

Krystle D’Souza

Saqib Ayub

Raza Murad

Saanand Verma

Meiyang Chang

Gulshan Grover

Mast Ali

First Copy Season 2 is directed by Farhan P. Zamma and produced by Firdaus S. Sayed, Farhan P. Zamma, Jitender Singla, Shahid Javed, and Abdul Aziz under the Salt Media banner.

Bigger Stakes, Broader Horizons

According to the makers, First Copy Season 2 raises the stakes by taking Arif’s story beyond the narrow lanes of Mumbai into a wider, riskier world. The show combines thriller, drama, and crime with Munawar’s signature charisma and wit.

The series promises to capture the same raw intensity and street realism that made the first season resonate with audiences, while exploring the global scale of media piracy and its consequences.

When and Where to Watch

First Copy Season 2 will premiere on November 5, 2025, exclusively on MX Player.

Fans can expect a gripping mix of crime, action, and dark humor — and more of Munawar Faruqui’s Arif, who’s ready to reclaim his throne as the “new king of Bollywood.”

