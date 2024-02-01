First Promo of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' Released

Renowned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up for his first venture into the world of OTT with the web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'. On Tuesday, an interesting element of the show was revealed.
Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal came together to create a talented cast for the global production of 'Heeramandi'.
The show takes place during a time of intense power conflicts in Heeramandi, Lahore (now in Pakistan) and the broader undivided, pre-independence India, as anti-colonial movements for freedom were beginning to emerge.
Sharing the first look on Instagram, Netflix India wrote in the caption, "Here's your first look at legendary Indian creator Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first series EVER: Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!"
Heeramandi stands as one of Bhansali's most significant projects.
Talking about it, Bhansali earlier said, "This is an epic, first-of-its-kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world."
The creators characterized the series as a blend of romance, deception, inheritance, and political maneuvering within the courtesans' residence. 'Heeramandi' is set to release on OTT later this year.