Flames Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything You Need to Know

Flames Season 5 is the eagerly awaited follow-up to the popular Indian web series that has captured the hearts of many with its portrayal of teenage love, friendship, and the emotional ups and downs of growing up. Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), the series has resonated with young audiences for its relatable storylines and lovable characters. With the success of the previous seasons, fans are excited to see what’s next for Rajat and Ishita as their love story unfolds in new and deeper ways.

All You Need to Know:

Here are some key details about Flames Season 5:

Format : Web Series

Genre : Romance, Drama

Production : The Viral Fever

Director : Divyanshu Malhotra

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Flames Season 5 Release Date and Time

Flames Season 5 is expected to premiere in April 2025 on Amazon Prime Video. The previous season, Flames Season 4, starred Ritvik Sahore, Tanya Maniktala, Sunakshi Grover, Shivam Kakar, and Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish and was directed by Divyanshu Malhotra. It was well-received for its heartfelt performances and storytelling. Fans can expect Season 5 to build on this momentum.

The scriptwriting for Season 5 has already begun, and filming is set to start soon, according to recent reports. This means viewers can expect a continuation of the beloved story that has been so popular over the past seasons.

The Cast of Flames Season 5

The main cast members are expected to return, including:

Ritvik Sahore as Rajat, the shy and sincere young man navigating love and life.

Tanya Maniktala as Ishita, Rajat’s love interest and the heart of the series.

Sunakshi Grover as Gaurav, providing comic relief and friendship.

Shivam Kakar as Anusha, Rajat’s close friend who supports him through thick and thin.

Where to Watch Flames Season 5?

Flames Season 5 will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. With a subscription to the platform, viewers can stream all the new episodes as they are released, likely following a weekly schedule.

Flames Season 5: What to Expect?

Fans can expect Season 5 to take the characters' stories further as they grow from teenagers into young adults. The writing team, including Swarndeep Biswas and Saket Sharma, is already working on developing the new season, promising more emotionally engaging and relatable experiences. The new season will once again blend humour, romance, and life lessons, a combination that has made the series so popular.

Final Verdict

As Flames prepares to enter its fifth season, expectations are high for another captivating chapter in this beloved web series. With its authentic portrayal of young love and friendships, Flames Season 5 is set to continue entertaining audiences, making it a must-watch for fans and newcomers alike.

FAQs