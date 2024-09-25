Sikandar Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot and More

Sikandar is an eagerly awaited action-packed film set to hit theatres during EID 2025. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss, the movie stars Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sathyaraj in key roles. The film, known for its high-octane action sequences, is expected to provide an adrenaline rush to the audience. With Salman Khan leading the charge and Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, Sikandar has created massive anticipation since its announcement in April 2024. This collaboration between Murugadoss and the top-tier cast is set to be a blockbuster in the making.

All You Need to Know:

Here are some key details about Sikandar:

Format : Hindi Movie

Genre : Action, Drama

Producer : Sajid Nadiadwala

Director : A.R. Murugadoss

Streaming Platform: TBA

Sikandar Movie Release Date and Time

Immerse yourself in the magic of Sikandar as it unfolds on the big screen during EID 2025! The movie will be released in theatres on this festive occasion and is expected to be one of the biggest box-office attractions of the year. Fans across the globe are excited to witness Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in action-packed roles, with advanced booking anticipated to open weeks before the premiere.