Sikandar Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot and More

Sikandar is an eagerly awaited action-packed film set to hit theatres during EID 2025. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss, the movie stars Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sathyaraj in key roles. The film, known for its high-octane action sequences, is expected to provide an adrenaline rush to the audience. With Salman Khan leading the charge and Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, Sikandar has created massive anticipation since its announcement in April 2024. This collaboration between Murugadoss and the top-tier cast is set to be a blockbuster in the making.
All You Need to Know:
Here are some key details about Sikandar:
Format: Hindi Movie
Genre: Action, Drama
Producer: Sajid Nadiadwala
Director: A.R. Murugadoss
Streaming Platform: TBA
Immerse yourself in the magic of Sikandar as it unfolds on the big screen during EID 2025! The movie will be released in theatres on this festive occasion and is expected to be one of the biggest box-office attractions of the year. Fans across the globe are excited to witness Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in action-packed roles, with advanced booking anticipated to open weeks before the premiere.
The film features a stellar cast, including:
Salman Khan as the lead hero, bringing his signature style and intensity to the role.
Rashmika Mandanna, who joins him as the female lead, adds charm and grit to the storyline.
Suniel Shetty and Sathyaraj will play pivotal roles that add depth and tension to the narrative.
Sikandar will be released in cinemas across India and internationally, bringing its action-packed story to the big screen during EID 2025. Following its theatrical run, the film is expected to be made available on a major streaming platform, although details are yet to be confirmed. Fans eager to catch the movie online may have to wait for an official announcement regarding its OTT release.
High-energy action sequences were choreographed by renowned action director Kevin Kumar.
Explosive performances from Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Suniel Shetty.
A gripping story directed by A.R. Murugadoss, known for his blockbuster hits.
Stunning visuals and top-notch production values.
With its thrilling action sequences, star-studded cast, and the vision of A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar is set to be one of the biggest films of the year. Salman Khan's return to the action genre, paired with Rashmika Mandanna's strong presence, promises to deliver a memorable cinematic experience. Fans of high-energy action films and intense drama will not want to miss Sikandar this EID.
When is Sikandar releasing?
Sikandar is scheduled to be released during EID 2025.
Who are the main actors in Sikandar?
The film stars Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Suniel Shetty, and Sathyaraj in prominent roles.
Will Sikandar be available on OTT platforms?
An official announcement regarding its streaming release will follow after its theatrical run.