Former "General Hospital" Actor Johnny Wactor Shot Dead in LA

Johnny Wactor, a 37-year-old actor, best known for his role as Brando Corbin in “General Hospital,” was shot dead during a suspected catalytic converter theft attempt in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning.
His mother Scarlett confirmed his death. The Los Angeles police department later confirmed that Wactor was shot around 3 am on Saturday after confronting three men who were allegedly attempting to steal the catalytic converter from a vehicle. The police were called and Wactor was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and have not been arrested, police said. The investigation continues.
Wactor was born in 1986 in Charleston, South Carolina. His first television role was in the lifetime drama series Army Wives, and he went on to appear in several guest roles in shows such as Westworld, The OA, and Criminal Minds. From 2020 to 2022, Wactor appeared in more than 160 episodes of General Hospital, where he played the character Brando Corbin.
The General Hospital team released a statement on X, saying they were “heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor's untimely passing”, describing him as “truly one of a kind.” “He was a pleasure to work with each and every day,” they added. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”