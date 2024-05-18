Telugu TV Actor Chandrakanth's Suicide After Co-star’s Tragic Accident: What’s Behind It?

Telugu television actor Chandrakanth, popularly known as Chandu, has reportedly died by suicide at his residence in Alkapur, Telangana. The news of his death on Friday has deeply affected the Telugu television community, already mourning the recent loss of his co-star and close friend Pavithra Jayaram in a fatal road accident.
According to a statement from Chandrakanth’s father to the police, the actor had been struggling with depression leading up to his untimely death. Chandrakanth was found deceased at his home in Alkapur, Rangareddy District, Telangana. He and Pavithra Jayaram, who also lived at the same residence, had been involved in a tragic accident shortly before.
On Sunday, May 12, in Hyderabad, Pavithra Jayaram lost her life in a road accident when a bus collided with her car. At the time, she was accompanied by her sister Apeksha, the driver Srikant, and Chandrakanth. Deeply affected by Pavithra’s death, Chandrakanth paid tribute to his 'Trinayani' co-star through heartfelt messages on social media.
His final Instagram post was a poignant tribute to Pavithra, fueling speculation about their close relationship. One post read, “Papa, this is the last picture we took together. I can’t bear being without you. Just call me ‘mama’ once please @pavithrajayaram_chandar. My beloved Pavi is gone, please come back.”
Chandrakanth rose to fame with his role in the TV series 'Trinayani', while Pavithra Jayaram was a well-known television personality, previously married with two children. Their tragic deaths have sparked renewed discussions about mental health awareness within the industry.