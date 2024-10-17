Former One Direction Member Liam Payne Dies At 31

Payne leaves behind his seven-year-old son, Bear, whom he shares with singer Cheryl. News of his death has shocked the music industry, with tributes flooding in from fellow artists and friends. Singer Charlie Puth expressed his disbelief on Instagram, writing, "I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone … I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace."