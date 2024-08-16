Four Assamese Films Shine at 70th National Film Awards

The National Film Awards is the most prominent film award ceremony in India. Established in 1954, it has been administered, along with the International Film Festival of India and the Indian Panorama, by the Indian government's Directorate of Film Festivals since 1973.

The Best Feature Film award was conferred on 'Aattam' (The Play) directed by Anand Ekarshi and the award for Best Non-Feature Film has been bagged by 'Ayena' (Mirror) directed by Siddhant Sarin.

The award for Best Book on Cinema has been given to 'Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography' authored by Anirudha Bhattacharjee & Parthiv Dhar.

'Kantara' won the Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Rishab Shetty has been awarded the Best Actor in Leading Role for his performance in the movie 'Kantara' whereas 'Nithya Menen' bagged the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Thiruchitrambalam.

Pavan Raj Malhotra won the award for Best Supporting Actor while Neena Gupta won the Best Supporting Actress Award in the Feature Films category.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji with its VFX Supervisors Jaykar Arudra, Viral Thakkar, and Neelesh Gore, 'Brahmastra-Part 1: Shiva' bagged the award for Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming & Comic).