Entries Invited for 2nd Edition of 'Kalyan Barooah Memorial Awards' for Media

The second edition of the Kalyan Barooah Memorial Awards ceremony will be held on December 11, 2024 coinciding with the birthday of the late senior journalist Kalyan Barooah.
This was announced by the North East Media Forum (NEMF) and My Home India on Saturday.
The organizers have invited nominations from media persons of the Northeast for four categories of the awards. The categories are:
1. Print/Digital media
2. Electronic media
3. Still Photographer
4. Videographer
The criteria for the awards are as follows:
* Journalists from the Northeast region working anywhere in India (within or outside the region) and journalists from any part of the country covering the region (regular and freelance) can directly apply in four categories. Also, any individual can also submit nomination of any journalist fulfilling these criteria.
* There is no age restriction for sending entries.
* A jury comprising eminent persons from media, formed by North East Media Forum, will select the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award on their own, and also select the winners from among the entries received.
* Applicants must attach the scanned copies of their byline stories or certified video clips along with their applications (minimum 3, maximum 5). Each scanned copy of video clip must clearly mention name of publication/channel, date of publication/telecast, and language.
* In case of entries in languages other than English, a gist of each item should be provided in English.
* Applicants must submit their bio-data and ID card of their respective organizations, along with detailed address, mobile phone number and email ID.
* Applications must be submitted before the scheduled deadline of September 30, 2024
It may be mentioned that Kalyan Barooah had tragically passed away during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.
During a memorial meeting held on May 1, 2022, organized by North East Media Forum in association with Press Club Of India, Mr Sunil Deodhar, the founder of social organization ‘My Home India’, had announced that they would initiate awards for media persons from Northeast India in memory of the late Barooah, whose is remembered for his tireless efforts in highlighting the issues of the region.
The first Kalyan Barooah Memorial Awards ceremony was held on December 11, 2023, at the Constitution Club in New Delhi.