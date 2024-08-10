Entries Invited for 2nd Edition of 'Kalyan Barooah Memorial Awards' for Media

The criteria for the awards are as follows:

* Journalists from the Northeast region working anywhere in India (within or outside the region) and journalists from any part of the country covering the region (regular and freelance) can directly apply in four categories. Also, any individual can also submit nomination of any journalist fulfilling these criteria.

* There is no age restriction for sending entries.

* A jury comprising eminent persons from media, formed by North East Media Forum, will select the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award on their own, and also select the winners from among the entries received.

* Applicants must attach the scanned copies of their byline stories or certified video clips along with their applications (minimum 3, maximum 5). Each scanned copy of video clip must clearly mention name of publication/channel, date of publication/telecast, and language.

* In case of entries in languages other than English, a gist of each item should be provided in English.

* Applicants must submit their bio-data and ID card of their respective organizations, along with detailed address, mobile phone number and email ID.

* Applications must be submitted before the scheduled deadline of September 30, 2024