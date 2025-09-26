Friday OTT Releases (Sept 26, 2025): Latest Movies & Web Series on Netflix, JioHotstar & More

This Friday, September 26, 2025, OTT platforms are rolling out an exciting mix of new movies and web series. From heartfelt dramas and romantic sequels to gripping crime thrillers and comedy adventures, there’s something for everyone this weekend. Whether you’re planning a binge-watch or a cozy movie night, here’s a detailed roundup of the latest OTT releases across Netflix, Zee5, JioHotstar, and ManoramaMax.

Latest OTT Releases (September 26, 2025)

Title Language OTT Platform Release Date Genre Hridayapoorvam Malayalam JioHotstar Sep 26 Romantic Drama Dhadak 2 Hindi Netflix Sep 26 Romantic Drama Janaawar: The Beast Within Hindi Zee5 Sep 26 Crime, Thriller Sarkeet Malayalam ManoramaMax Sep 26 Family Drama Son of Sardaar 2 Hindi Netflix Sep 26 Comedy, Action Mantis Korean Netflix Sep 26 Action, Thriller All of You English Apple TV+ Sep 26 Romance, Drama French Lover French Netflix Sep 26 Romance, Drama Dangerous Animals English Lionsgate Play Sep 26 Thriller, Survival The Savant English Apple TV+ Sep 26 Crime, Drama Ruth & Boaz English Netflix Sep 26 Romance, Drama

Shows & Movies Streaming on JioHotstar

Hridayapoorvam



Genre: Romantic Drama

Cast: Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Sangeeth Prathap

Synopsis: Sandeep, a heart-transplant survivor, attends his donor's daughter Haritha’s engagement, and an unplanned stay draws him closer to her family. As time passes, he finds himself falling for Haritha.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Netflix

Dhadak 2



Genre: Romantic Drama

Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri

Synopsis: The sequel to the hit film Dhadak explores young love against societal challenges, weaving a powerful story about identity, power, and the cost of love.

Son of Sardaar 2



Genre: Comedy, Action

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra

Synopsis: Jassi returns to Scotland to reconcile with his wife but ends up in a mob conflict during a chaotic Sikh wedding. Adventure, comedy, and romance collide in this sequel.

Mantis



Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Yim Si Wan, Park Gyu Young, Jo Woo Jin

Synopsis: A top assassin returns from hiatus to find a secret society in chaos, navigating deadly rivalries and high-stakes missions.

French Lover



Genre: Romance, Drama

Cast: Omar Sy, Sara Giraudeau

Synopsis: An unlikely romance blossoms in Paris between a disillusioned movie star and a hardworking waitress, exploring love across class divides.

Ruth & Boaz



Genre: Romance, Drama

Synopsis: A modern retelling of the biblical love story, this film follows a young woman who leaves Atlanta's music scene and finds unexpected love in Tennessee.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Zee5

Janaawar: The Beast Within



Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Bhuvan Arora, Bhagwan Tiwari, Atul Kale, Amit Sharma, Eshika Dey

Synopsis: Sub-Inspector Hemant Kumar investigates a headless corpse and missing gold in Chhattisgarh. What starts as a missing person case escalates into a chilling string of murders.

Shows & Movies Streaming on ManoramaMax

Sarkeet



Genre: Family Drama

Synopsis: A couple navigates work, marriage, and raising their ADHD son, with an unexpected encounter transforming their lives over a single day.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Apple TV+

All of You



Genre: Romance, Drama

Cast: Brett Goldstein, Imogen Poots

Synopsis: Best friends Simon and Laura test years of unspoken feelings after a futuristic quiz reveals each other’s “perfect soulmate.”

The Savant



Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Jessica Chastain

Synopsis: Based on a true story, a skilled investigator infiltrates online hate groups to prevent large-scale attacks.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Lionsgate Play

Dangerous Animals



Genre: Thriller, Survival

Synopsis: Zephyr, a surfer, is kidnapped by a shark-obsessed serial killer. Racing against time, her partner Moses fights to save her from a deadly fate.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This Week

Hridayapoorvam (JioHotstar): A heartwarming Malayalam romantic drama with stellar performances by Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan. Son of Sardaar 2 (Netflix): A comedy-action extravaganza with Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, perfect for a fun-filled weekend. Janaawar: The Beast Within (Zee5): A gripping crime thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

From emotional dramas and romantic sequels to thrilling crime series and laugh-out-loud comedies, September 26 brings something for every OTT viewer. Update your watchlist and get ready for a weekend full of entertainment!

