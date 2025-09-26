Friday OTT Releases (Sept 26, 2025): Latest Movies & Web Series on Netflix, JioHotstar & More

This Friday, September 26, 2025, OTT platforms are rolling out an exciting mix of new movies and web series. From heartfelt dramas and romantic sequels to gripping crime thrillers and comedy adventures, there’s something for everyone this weekend. Whether you’re planning a binge-watch or a cozy movie night, here’s a detailed roundup of the latest OTT releases across Netflix, Zee5, JioHotstar, and ManoramaMax.
Latest OTT Releases (September 26, 2025)
|Title
|Language
|OTT Platform
|Release Date
|Genre
|Hridayapoorvam
|Malayalam
|JioHotstar
|Sep 26
|Romantic Drama
|Dhadak 2
|Hindi
|Netflix
|Sep 26
|Romantic Drama
|Janaawar: The Beast Within
|Hindi
|Zee5
|Sep 26
|Crime, Thriller
|Sarkeet
|Malayalam
|ManoramaMax
|Sep 26
|Family Drama
|Son of Sardaar 2
|Hindi
|Netflix
|Sep 26
|Comedy, Action
|Mantis
|Korean
|Netflix
|Sep 26
|Action, Thriller
|All of You
|English
|Apple TV+
|Sep 26
|Romance, Drama
|French Lover
|French
|Netflix
|Sep 26
|Romance, Drama
|Dangerous Animals
|English
|Lionsgate Play
|Sep 26
|Thriller, Survival
|The Savant
|English
|Apple TV+
|Sep 26
|Crime, Drama
|Ruth & Boaz
|English
|Netflix
|Sep 26
|Romance, Drama
Shows & Movies Streaming on JioHotstar
Hridayapoorvam
Genre: Romantic Drama
Cast: Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Sangeeth Prathap
Synopsis: Sandeep, a heart-transplant survivor, attends his donor's daughter Haritha’s engagement, and an unplanned stay draws him closer to her family. As time passes, he finds himself falling for Haritha.
Shows & Movies Streaming on Netflix
Dhadak 2
Genre: Romantic Drama
Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri
Synopsis: The sequel to the hit film Dhadak explores young love against societal challenges, weaving a powerful story about identity, power, and the cost of love.
Son of Sardaar 2
Genre: Comedy, Action
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra
Synopsis: Jassi returns to Scotland to reconcile with his wife but ends up in a mob conflict during a chaotic Sikh wedding. Adventure, comedy, and romance collide in this sequel.
Mantis
Genre: Action, Thriller
Cast: Yim Si Wan, Park Gyu Young, Jo Woo Jin
Synopsis: A top assassin returns from hiatus to find a secret society in chaos, navigating deadly rivalries and high-stakes missions.
French Lover
Genre: Romance, Drama
Cast: Omar Sy, Sara Giraudeau
Synopsis: An unlikely romance blossoms in Paris between a disillusioned movie star and a hardworking waitress, exploring love across class divides.
Ruth & Boaz
Genre: Romance, Drama
Synopsis: A modern retelling of the biblical love story, this film follows a young woman who leaves Atlanta's music scene and finds unexpected love in Tennessee.
Shows & Movies Streaming on Zee5
Janaawar: The Beast Within
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Cast: Bhuvan Arora, Bhagwan Tiwari, Atul Kale, Amit Sharma, Eshika Dey
Synopsis: Sub-Inspector Hemant Kumar investigates a headless corpse and missing gold in Chhattisgarh. What starts as a missing person case escalates into a chilling string of murders.
Shows & Movies Streaming on ManoramaMax
Sarkeet
Genre: Family Drama
Synopsis: A couple navigates work, marriage, and raising their ADHD son, with an unexpected encounter transforming their lives over a single day.
Shows & Movies Streaming on Apple TV+
All of You
Genre: Romance, Drama
Cast: Brett Goldstein, Imogen Poots
Synopsis: Best friends Simon and Laura test years of unspoken feelings after a futuristic quiz reveals each other’s “perfect soulmate.”
The Savant
Genre: Crime, Drama
Cast: Jessica Chastain
Synopsis: Based on a true story, a skilled investigator infiltrates online hate groups to prevent large-scale attacks.
Shows & Movies Streaming on Lionsgate Play
Dangerous Animals
Genre: Thriller, Survival
Synopsis: Zephyr, a surfer, is kidnapped by a shark-obsessed serial killer. Racing against time, her partner Moses fights to save her from a deadly fate.
Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This Week
Hridayapoorvam (JioHotstar): A heartwarming Malayalam romantic drama with stellar performances by Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan.
Son of Sardaar 2 (Netflix): A comedy-action extravaganza with Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, perfect for a fun-filled weekend.
Janaawar: The Beast Within (Zee5): A gripping crime thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
From emotional dramas and romantic sequels to thrilling crime series and laugh-out-loud comedies, September 26 brings something for every OTT viewer. Update your watchlist and get ready for a weekend full of entertainment!
