OTT Movies & Web Series This Week (Sept 8–14, 2025): Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar

The week of September 8–14, 2025 brings 15 exciting OTT releases on Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar. Highlights include Rajinikanth’s action-packed Coolie, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s romantic musical Saiyaara.

Abhilasha Pathak
Ott release this week

The second week of September 2025 (Sept 8–14) brings 15 brand-new OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar. From Mark Ruffalo’s intense crime drama Task to Rajinikanth’s high-octane Coolie and the much-anticipated romantic musical Saiyaara, this week’s lineup covers thrillers, mysteries, romances, and comedies. Whether you’re into global series like Only Murders in the Building or regional hits like Rambo in Love, your watchlist just got a big update.

Latest OTT Releases This Week (September 8–14)

TitleLanguageOTT PlatformRelease DateGenre
TaskEnglishJioHotstarSept 8Crime, Thriller
Only Murders in the Building S5EnglishJioHotstarSept 9Mystery, Comedy-Drama
Su From SoKannadaJioHotstarSept 9Comedy
aka Charlie SheenEnglishNetflixSept 10Documentary
The GirlfriendEnglishPrime VideoSept 10Psychological Thriller
Kontrabida AcademyFilipinoNetflixSept 11Comedy, Fantasy
Beauty in Black S2EnglishNetflixSept 11Drama, Thriller
CoolieTamilPrime VideoSept 11Action, Thriller
MaledictionsSpanishNetflixSept 12Crime, Thriller
Ratu Ratu Queens: The SeriesIndonesian/EnglishNetflixSept 12Drama, Comedy
You and Everything ElseKoreanNetflixSept 12Drama
SaiyaaraHindiNetflixSept 12Romance, Musical
Do You Wanna PartnerHindiPrime VideoSept 12Comedy
Every Minute Counts S2SpanishPrime VideoSept 12Drama, Thriller
Rambo in LoveTeluguJioHotstarSept 12Romance, Comedy

Shows & Movies Streaming on JioHotstar

Task

  • Release Date: Sept 8, 2025

  • Genre: Crime, Thriller

  • Cast: Mark Ruffalo

  • Synopsis: A tense crime drama about an FBI agent who leads a task force investigating a series of brutal home invasions, only to discover the mastermind is a seemingly ordinary family man.

Only Murders in the Building Season 5

  • Release Date: Sept 9, 2025

  • Genre: Mystery, Comedy-Drama

  • Cast: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

  • Synopsis: The Arconia trio face their toughest case yet—the shocking murder of their doorman Lester. Expect witty banter, twists, and plenty of suspense.

Su From So

  • Release Date: Sept 9, 2025

  • Genre: Comedy

  • Synopsis: This Kannada comedy set in a coastal town follows Ashoka, whose innocent crush snowballs into wild rumors of ghostly possession, sparking chaos and laughter.

Rambo in Love

  • Release Date: Sept 12, 2025

  • Genre: Romantic Comedy

  • Synopsis: A quirky Telugu workplace romance about a desperate entrepreneur whose new investor turns out to be his ex-lover. Sparks—and laughter—fly in this seven-episode series.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Netflix

aka Charlie Sheen

  • Release Date: Sept 10, 2025

  • Genre: Documentary

  • Synopsis: A candid two-part docuseries tracing Charlie Sheen’s meteoric rise, turbulent Hollywood scandals, and path to redemption.

Kontrabida Academy

  • Release Date: Sept 11, 2025

  • Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

  • Synopsis: A restaurant worker discovers a strange TV that transports her into a school for on-screen villains, giving her a chance to fight back against her enemies.

Beauty in Black Season 2

  • Release Date: Sept 11, 2025

  • Genre: Drama, Thriller

  • Synopsis: Tyler Perry’s drama returns with Kimmie rising to power as the new matriarch of the Bellarie beauty empire, facing betrayal and ambition.

Maledictions

  • Release Date: Sept 12, 2025

  • Genre: Crime, Thriller

  • Synopsis: A gripping Argentinian thriller about a governor torn between saving his kidnapped daughter and protecting his political career.

Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series

  • Release Date: Sept 12, 2025

  • Genre: Drama, Comedy

  • Synopsis: A prequel to Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (2021), following four eccentric Indonesian women as they rebuild their lives in New York.

You and Everything Else

  • Release Date: Sept 12, 2025

  • Genre: Drama

  • Cast: Kim Go-eun, Park Ji-hyun, Kim Gun-woo

  • Synopsis: A moving Korean drama about two lifelong friends navigating strained ties until one asks the other to be by her side in her final days.

Saiyaara

  • Release Date: Sept 12, 2025

  • Genre: Romance, Musical

  • Cast: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda

  • Synopsis: A passionate tale of Krish, a musician, and Vaani, a poet, whose love deepens through music but is shaken by her struggle with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Prime Video

The Girlfriend

  • Release Date: Sept 10, 2025

  • Genre: Psychological Thriller

  • Synopsis: Based on Michelle Frances’ novel, this dark thriller follows a mother who suspects her son’s girlfriend is hiding sinister secrets.

Coolie

  • Release Date: Sept 11, 2025

  • Genre: Action, Thriller

  • Cast: Rajinikanth, Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir

  • Synopsis: Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Tamil action spectacle sees Rajinikanth as Deva, a union leader pulled into a violent world of crime and smuggling.

Do You Wanna Partner

  • Release Date: Sept 12, 2025

  • Genre: Comedy

  • Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty

  • Synopsis: Two best friends break stereotypes as they start a craft beer business together in this lighthearted comedy.

Every Minute Counts Season 2

  • Release Date: Sept 12, 2025

  • Genre: Drama, Thriller

  • Synopsis: Following the Mexico City earthquake, Dr. Ángel remains trapped under rubble as citizens rally for rescue—while a dark military secret surfaces.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This Week

  1. Coolie (Prime Video): Rajinikanth leads an explosive action thriller by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

  2. Saiyaara (Netflix): A fresh romantic musical with newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

  3. Only Murders in the Building S5 (Hotstar): Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short return with another addictive murder mystery.

The week of September 8–14, 2025 is packed with variety—crime thrillers like Task and Maledictions, heartfelt dramas like You and Everything Else, laugh-out-loud comedies like Do You Wanna Partner, and big-ticket spectacles like Coolie. Whatever your taste, there’s plenty to binge this week.

