OTT Movies & Web Series This Week (Sept 8–14, 2025): Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar

The second week of September 2025 (Sept 8–14) brings 15 brand-new OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar. From Mark Ruffalo’s intense crime drama Task to Rajinikanth’s high-octane Coolie and the much-anticipated romantic musical Saiyaara, this week’s lineup covers thrillers, mysteries, romances, and comedies. Whether you’re into global series like Only Murders in the Building or regional hits like Rambo in Love, your watchlist just got a big update.
Latest OTT Releases This Week (September 8–14)
|Title
|Language
|OTT Platform
|Release Date
|Genre
|Task
|English
|JioHotstar
|Sept 8
|Crime, Thriller
|Only Murders in the Building S5
|English
|JioHotstar
|Sept 9
|Mystery, Comedy-Drama
|Su From So
|Kannada
|JioHotstar
|Sept 9
|Comedy
|aka Charlie Sheen
|English
|Netflix
|Sept 10
|Documentary
|The Girlfriend
|English
|Prime Video
|Sept 10
|Psychological Thriller
|Kontrabida Academy
|Filipino
|Netflix
|Sept 11
|Comedy, Fantasy
|Beauty in Black S2
|English
|Netflix
|Sept 11
|Drama, Thriller
|Coolie
|Tamil
|Prime Video
|Sept 11
|Action, Thriller
|Maledictions
|Spanish
|Netflix
|Sept 12
|Crime, Thriller
|Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series
|Indonesian/English
|Netflix
|Sept 12
|Drama, Comedy
|You and Everything Else
|Korean
|Netflix
|Sept 12
|Drama
|Saiyaara
|Hindi
|Netflix
|Sept 12
|Romance, Musical
|Do You Wanna Partner
|Hindi
|Prime Video
|Sept 12
|Comedy
|Every Minute Counts S2
|Spanish
|Prime Video
|Sept 12
|Drama, Thriller
|Rambo in Love
|Telugu
|JioHotstar
|Sept 12
|Romance, Comedy
Shows & Movies Streaming on JioHotstar
Task
Release Date: Sept 8, 2025
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Cast: Mark Ruffalo
Synopsis: A tense crime drama about an FBI agent who leads a task force investigating a series of brutal home invasions, only to discover the mastermind is a seemingly ordinary family man.
Only Murders in the Building Season 5
Release Date: Sept 9, 2025
Genre: Mystery, Comedy-Drama
Cast: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Synopsis: The Arconia trio face their toughest case yet—the shocking murder of their doorman Lester. Expect witty banter, twists, and plenty of suspense.
Su From So
Release Date: Sept 9, 2025
Genre: Comedy
Synopsis: This Kannada comedy set in a coastal town follows Ashoka, whose innocent crush snowballs into wild rumors of ghostly possession, sparking chaos and laughter.
Rambo in Love
Release Date: Sept 12, 2025
Genre: Romantic Comedy
Synopsis: A quirky Telugu workplace romance about a desperate entrepreneur whose new investor turns out to be his ex-lover. Sparks—and laughter—fly in this seven-episode series.
Shows & Movies Streaming on Netflix
aka Charlie Sheen
Release Date: Sept 10, 2025
Genre: Documentary
Synopsis: A candid two-part docuseries tracing Charlie Sheen’s meteoric rise, turbulent Hollywood scandals, and path to redemption.
Kontrabida Academy
Release Date: Sept 11, 2025
Genre: Comedy, Fantasy
Synopsis: A restaurant worker discovers a strange TV that transports her into a school for on-screen villains, giving her a chance to fight back against her enemies.
Beauty in Black Season 2
Release Date: Sept 11, 2025
Genre: Drama, Thriller
Synopsis: Tyler Perry’s drama returns with Kimmie rising to power as the new matriarch of the Bellarie beauty empire, facing betrayal and ambition.
Maledictions
Release Date: Sept 12, 2025
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Synopsis: A gripping Argentinian thriller about a governor torn between saving his kidnapped daughter and protecting his political career.
Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series
Release Date: Sept 12, 2025
Genre: Drama, Comedy
Synopsis: A prequel to Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (2021), following four eccentric Indonesian women as they rebuild their lives in New York.
You and Everything Else
Release Date: Sept 12, 2025
Genre: Drama
Cast: Kim Go-eun, Park Ji-hyun, Kim Gun-woo
Synopsis: A moving Korean drama about two lifelong friends navigating strained ties until one asks the other to be by her side in her final days.
Saiyaara
Release Date: Sept 12, 2025
Genre: Romance, Musical
Cast: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda
Synopsis: A passionate tale of Krish, a musician, and Vaani, a poet, whose love deepens through music but is shaken by her struggle with early-onset Alzheimer’s.
Shows & Movies Streaming on Prime Video
The Girlfriend
Release Date: Sept 10, 2025
Genre: Psychological Thriller
Synopsis: Based on Michelle Frances’ novel, this dark thriller follows a mother who suspects her son’s girlfriend is hiding sinister secrets.
Coolie
Release Date: Sept 11, 2025
Genre: Action, Thriller
Cast: Rajinikanth, Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir
Synopsis: Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Tamil action spectacle sees Rajinikanth as Deva, a union leader pulled into a violent world of crime and smuggling.
Do You Wanna Partner
Release Date: Sept 12, 2025
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty
Synopsis: Two best friends break stereotypes as they start a craft beer business together in this lighthearted comedy.
Every Minute Counts Season 2
Release Date: Sept 12, 2025
Genre: Drama, Thriller
Synopsis: Following the Mexico City earthquake, Dr. Ángel remains trapped under rubble as citizens rally for rescue—while a dark military secret surfaces.
Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This Week
Coolie (Prime Video): Rajinikanth leads an explosive action thriller by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
Saiyaara (Netflix): A fresh romantic musical with newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.
Only Murders in the Building S5 (Hotstar): Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short return with another addictive murder mystery.
The week of September 8–14, 2025 is packed with variety—crime thrillers like Task and Maledictions, heartfelt dramas like You and Everything Else, laugh-out-loud comedies like Do You Wanna Partner, and big-ticket spectacles like Coolie. Whatever your taste, there’s plenty to binge this week.
