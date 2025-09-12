OTT Movies & Web Series This Week (Sept 8–14, 2025): Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar

The second week of September 2025 (Sept 8–14) brings 15 brand-new OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar. From Mark Ruffalo’s intense crime drama Task to Rajinikanth’s high-octane Coolie and the much-anticipated romantic musical Saiyaara, this week’s lineup covers thrillers, mysteries, romances, and comedies. Whether you’re into global series like Only Murders in the Building or regional hits like Rambo in Love, your watchlist just got a big update.

Latest OTT Releases This Week (September 8–14)

Title Language OTT Platform Release Date Genre Task English JioHotstar Sept 8 Crime, Thriller Only Murders in the Building S5 English JioHotstar Sept 9 Mystery, Comedy-Drama Su From So Kannada JioHotstar Sept 9 Comedy aka Charlie Sheen English Netflix Sept 10 Documentary The Girlfriend English Prime Video Sept 10 Psychological Thriller Kontrabida Academy Filipino Netflix Sept 11 Comedy, Fantasy Beauty in Black S2 English Netflix Sept 11 Drama, Thriller Coolie Tamil Prime Video Sept 11 Action, Thriller Maledictions Spanish Netflix Sept 12 Crime, Thriller Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series Indonesian/English Netflix Sept 12 Drama, Comedy You and Everything Else Korean Netflix Sept 12 Drama Saiyaara Hindi Netflix Sept 12 Romance, Musical Do You Wanna Partner Hindi Prime Video Sept 12 Comedy Every Minute Counts S2 Spanish Prime Video Sept 12 Drama, Thriller Rambo in Love Telugu JioHotstar Sept 12 Romance, Comedy

Shows & Movies Streaming on JioHotstar

Task

Release Date: Sept 8, 2025

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Mark Ruffalo

Synopsis: A tense crime drama about an FBI agent who leads a task force investigating a series of brutal home invasions, only to discover the mastermind is a seemingly ordinary family man.

Only Murders in the Building Season 5

Release Date: Sept 9, 2025

Genre: Mystery, Comedy-Drama

Cast: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Synopsis: The Arconia trio face their toughest case yet—the shocking murder of their doorman Lester. Expect witty banter, twists, and plenty of suspense.

Su From So

Release Date: Sept 9, 2025

Genre: Comedy

Synopsis: This Kannada comedy set in a coastal town follows Ashoka, whose innocent crush snowballs into wild rumors of ghostly possession, sparking chaos and laughter.

Rambo in Love

Release Date: Sept 12, 2025

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Synopsis: A quirky Telugu workplace romance about a desperate entrepreneur whose new investor turns out to be his ex-lover. Sparks—and laughter—fly in this seven-episode series.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Netflix

aka Charlie Sheen

Release Date: Sept 10, 2025

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: A candid two-part docuseries tracing Charlie Sheen’s meteoric rise, turbulent Hollywood scandals, and path to redemption.

Kontrabida Academy

Release Date: Sept 11, 2025

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

Synopsis: A restaurant worker discovers a strange TV that transports her into a school for on-screen villains, giving her a chance to fight back against her enemies.

Beauty in Black Season 2

Release Date: Sept 11, 2025

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Synopsis: Tyler Perry’s drama returns with Kimmie rising to power as the new matriarch of the Bellarie beauty empire, facing betrayal and ambition.

Maledictions

Release Date: Sept 12, 2025

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Synopsis: A gripping Argentinian thriller about a governor torn between saving his kidnapped daughter and protecting his political career.

Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series

Release Date: Sept 12, 2025

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Synopsis: A prequel to Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (2021), following four eccentric Indonesian women as they rebuild their lives in New York.

You and Everything Else

Release Date: Sept 12, 2025

Genre: Drama

Cast: Kim Go-eun, Park Ji-hyun, Kim Gun-woo

Synopsis: A moving Korean drama about two lifelong friends navigating strained ties until one asks the other to be by her side in her final days.

Saiyaara

Release Date: Sept 12, 2025

Genre: Romance, Musical

Cast: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda

Synopsis: A passionate tale of Krish, a musician, and Vaani, a poet, whose love deepens through music but is shaken by her struggle with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

Shows & Movies Streaming on Prime Video

The Girlfriend

Release Date: Sept 10, 2025

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Synopsis: Based on Michelle Frances’ novel, this dark thriller follows a mother who suspects her son’s girlfriend is hiding sinister secrets.

Coolie

Release Date: Sept 11, 2025

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Rajinikanth, Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir

Synopsis: Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Tamil action spectacle sees Rajinikanth as Deva, a union leader pulled into a violent world of crime and smuggling.

Do You Wanna Partner

Release Date: Sept 12, 2025

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty

Synopsis: Two best friends break stereotypes as they start a craft beer business together in this lighthearted comedy.

Every Minute Counts Season 2

Release Date: Sept 12, 2025

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Synopsis: Following the Mexico City earthquake, Dr. Ángel remains trapped under rubble as citizens rally for rescue—while a dark military secret surfaces.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This Week

Coolie (Prime Video): Rajinikanth leads an explosive action thriller by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Saiyaara (Netflix): A fresh romantic musical with newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Only Murders in the Building S5 (Hotstar): Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short return with another addictive murder mystery.

The week of September 8–14, 2025 is packed with variety—crime thrillers like Task and Maledictions, heartfelt dramas like You and Everything Else, laugh-out-loud comedies like Do You Wanna Partner, and big-ticket spectacles like Coolie. Whatever your taste, there’s plenty to binge this week.

