From Begging To Stardom: Assam Blind Man's Journey After 'PK' Movie

The blockbuster movie "PK," directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Aamir Khan, continues to resonate with audiences for its poignant storyline and memorable characters. Among them, the brief yet impactful appearance of the blind beggar, portrayed by Manoj Roy, stands out.
Despite his character's fleeting screen time, Roy's portrayal left a lasting impression on moviegoers. What many may not know is that before his role in "PK," Roy was a beggar on the streets of Delhi, struggling to make ends meet.
Hailing from Bedeti in Assam's Sonitpur district, Roy's journey to fame is nothing short of extraordinary. Raised by a daily wage-earning father after losing his mother at a young age, Roy's path took a dramatic turn when his father fell ill, compelling him to resort to begging to survive.
However, fate intervened when Roy caught the attention of two individuals while at Jantar Mantar, a popular gathering place in Delhi. They approached him with an offer to act, igniting a spark of hope in Roy's otherwise bleak existence.
Recalling his unexpected foray into acting during an interview with Hindustan Times, Roy shared, "I was a regular at Jantar Mantar... They gave me a phone number and a Rs 20 note before leaving." Little did he know that this chance encounter would change his life forever.
Roy's audition for "PK" was not driven by a passion for acting, but rather the promise of a meal. "I went the very next day and found myself among members of a film unit... I cared little about the film or the actors; it was the free food that mattered for a week till my selection," he revealed.
Despite facing stiff competition from seven other visually impaired individuals, Roy's talent shone through, earning him the role of the blind beggar in the film. Overnight, he went from begging on the streets to being hailed as a star.
After his newfound success, Roy returned to his village with the earnings from the film, where he found employment at a local shop. He also said that he has a girlfriend now. Embracing his newfound fame, he now goes by the moniker "PK Honey Singh," a testament to the impact of his role in the movie.