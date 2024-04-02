Ayushmann Khurrana Made National Youth Icon By ECI, Shares Video

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday roped in Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana as the country's youth icon. The official YouTube and X handles of the ECI shared a video on social media in which Ayushmann made a special appeal to the people of India.
With the aim to promote voting, the ECI assigns the task of becoming a youth icon to a Bollywood icon. Ahead of the Lok Sabha general elections this year, they tasked Ayushmann Khurrana with the responsibility.
On Tuesday, the Bollywood star took to his official X account to share the ECI's video in which he appealed to the people of the country to vote in the upcoming polls. He can be heard saying that elections will be held in various states across the country in different phases. He asked the people to take a day out to vote.
Ayushmann Khurrana further said in the video that the Lok Sabha polls are a festival that should be celebrated by casting one's precious vote.
The appointment of the actor whose films usually take up social issues, taboos and myths and try to break them, is being seen as a significant move. Previously, Rajkumar Rao was made a National Youth Icon by the polling body.
Last seen opposite Ananya Pandey in Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana has been away from films for some time. There are not many reports on his upcoming films, however, discussions are underway on the actor's appearance in the sequel of 2018 film Badhaai Ho.