From Dahmer to Mindhunter: True Crime Series to Watch After Monster: The Ed Gein Story

If you were hooked by Netflix’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story, get ready to dive deeper into the dark and twisted world of true crime television. The fascination with serial killers, criminal psychology, and real-life horrors continues to dominate OTT platforms, blending drama, suspense, and unsettling realism. From cult-favorite procedurals to dramatized docuseries, these true crime shows promise to leave you both disturbed and enthralled.

1. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Genre: True Crime, Biography, Drama

Cast: Evan Peters, Niecy Nash, Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald

Director: Casper

Before Ed Gein, Ryan Murphy’s anthology began with Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Evan Peters delivers a haunting, Emmy-winning performance as Jeffrey Dahmer — the “Milwaukee Cannibal” who terrorized his victims and exposed systemic failures in law enforcement. The series goes beyond gore, dissecting societal neglect and racism that let Dahmer’s crimes continue unchecked. Polarizing yet powerful, it remains one of the most gripping portrayals in the true crime genre.

2. Mindhunter (Netflix)

Genre: Crime, Psychological Thriller, Drama

Cast: Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Cameron Britton

Director: David Fincher

Set in the late 1970s, Mindhunter chronicles the early days of the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit. Agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench pioneer criminal profiling by interviewing real-life serial killers, including Edmund Kemper and Jerry Brudos. Fincher’s meticulous direction and atmospheric tension make this a cerebral masterpiece—focusing on the “why” behind the crimes rather than the “how.” It’s the perfect show for fans of psychological suspense and investigative thrillers.

3. The Staircase (HBO Max)

Genre: Crime, Legal Drama, Mystery

Cast: Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Sophie Turner, Michael Stuhlbarg

Director: Antonio Campos

Based on the groundbreaking 2004 documentary, The Staircase revisits the mysterious case of novelist Michael Peterson, accused of killing his wife Kathleen after she was found dead at the bottom of their staircase. The drama unfolds through court hearings, family secrets, and conflicting evidence. Colin Firth and Toni Collette’s powerful performances blur the lines between truth, manipulation, and tragedy, making this one of the most complex true crime dramas to date.

4. The Serpent (Netflix)

Genre: Crime Thriller, Biography, Period Drama

Cast: Tahar Rahim, Jenna Coleman, Billy Howle, Ellie Bamber

Director: Tom Shankland, Hans Herbots

Set in the 1970s across Thailand, Nepal, and India, The Serpent follows the chilling real-life crimes of Charles Sobhraj, a conman and killer who targeted Western tourists along the “hippie trail.” Tahar Rahim’s smooth yet sinister portrayal of Sobhraj and Jenna Coleman’s performance as his accomplice, Marie-Andrée Leclerc, bring deadly charm to the screen. Stylishly shot and unnervingly calm, this series exposes how charisma can mask cruelty.

5. Happy Face (Paramount+)

Genre: True Crime, Thriller, Drama

Cast: Annaleigh Ashford, Dennis Quaid, David James Elliott

Director: Jennifer Cacicio

Premiering in 2025, Happy Face is inspired by the real-life story of Melissa Moore, daughter of serial killer Keith Hunter Jesperson—known as the “Happy Face Killer.” Annaleigh Ashford stars as Melissa Reed, a woman forced to confront her incarcerated father (played by Dennis Quaid) after new evidence reopens old wounds. The show is both a chilling procedural and a deeply emotional study of trauma, legacy, and the shadow of inherited guilt.

6. The Act (Hulu / Lionsgate Play)

Genre: True Crime, Psychological Drama, Thriller

Cast: Patricia Arquette, Joey King, Chloë Sevigny, AnnaSophia Robb

Creators: Nick Antosca, Michelle Dean

The Act brings to life one of the most disturbing cases of psychological abuse and murder — the story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her mother, Dee Dee. Patricia Arquette’s portrayal of Dee Dee’s manipulative cruelty and Joey King’s heartbreaking performance as Gypsy earned both actresses critical acclaim. The series captures the tragic consequences of Munchausen by proxy and the desperate measures one might take for freedom.

Dirty John (Netflix)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Anthology

Cast: Eric Bana, Connie Britton, Juno Temple, Christian Slater, Amanda Peet

Director: Alexandra Cunningham

This anthology series dramatizes real-life tales of deception, obsession, and fatal romance. In Dirty John, Eric Bana plays charming con artist John Meehan, who seduces interior designer Debra Newell (Connie Britton) into a dangerous relationship. The second season, Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, follows the infamous case of a wife who murdered her ex-husband and his new partner. Each season is a reminder that sometimes, the most terrifying monsters hide in plain sight.

Why True Crime Stories Like Monster: The Ed Gein Story Keep Us Hooked

The enduring success of Ryan Murphy’s Monster anthology — from The Jeffrey Dahmer Story to The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and now The Ed Gein Story — proves society’s unflinching fascination with real-life darkness. These dramatizations offer more than shock value; they expose systemic flaws, societal neglect, and the psychological depths of evil.

If Monster: The Ed Gein Story left you wanting more, these shows on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Paramount+, and HBO Max are the perfect next binge. Each delivers a different shade of horror—some psychological, some procedural, all unforgettable.

Also Read:

New K-Dramas October 2025: Genie, Typhoon Family, Moon River & More