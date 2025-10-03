New K-Dramas October 2025: Genie, Typhoon Family, Moon River & More

Autumn 2025 is serving a spectacular lineup of brand-new Korean dramas spanning fantasy, romance, historical sagas, family stories, and heartwarming slice-of-life tales. From Kim Woo Bin’s magical return in Genie, Make a Wish to the long-awaited reunion of Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong in Moon River, this month promises variety for every K-drama fan. Whether you’re looking for a binge-worthy rom-com, a healing youth story, or a gripping historical, October’s watchlist is packed.

Releasing This Month (October 2025)

Title Korean Title Premiere Date Broadcast/Platform Genre Cast Genie, Make a Wish 다 이루어질지니 Oct 3 Netflix (all eps) Fantasy, Romance, Comedy Kim Woo Bin, Suzy, Ahn Eun Jin, Noh Sang Hyun Hwaja’s Scarlet 화자의 스칼렛 Oct 3 tvN (Fri 11 p.m. KST) Drama, Family Oh Na Ra, Kim Si Eun, Seo Young Hee Mission: The Birthday Invitation 내 딸 친구의 엄마 Oct 8 tvN (Wed 10:50 p.m. KST) Family, Slice of Life Jeon Seong Woo, Park Jin Joo Would You Marry Me 우주메리미 Oct 10 SBS (Fri–Sat 9:50 p.m. KST) Romantic Comedy Choi Woo Shik, Jung So Min, Bae Na Ra, Shin Seul Gi, Seo Bum June Typhoon Family 태풍상사 Oct 11 tvN (Sat–Sun 9:10 p.m. KST) Business, Historical, Drama Lee Junho, Kim Min Ha, Sung Dong Il, Kim Ji Young, Kwon Han Sol Marie and Her Three Daddies 마리와 별난 아빠들 Oct 13 KBS1 (Weekdays 8:30 p.m. KST) Family, Daily Drama Ha Seung Ri, Hyun Woo, Park Eun Hye, Ryu Jin, Hwang Dong Joo, Gong Jung Hwan The Dream Life of Mr. Kim 서울 자가에 대기업 다니는 김 부장 이야기 Oct 25 JTBC (Sat–Sun late night slots) Slice of Life, Webtoon-based Ryu Seung Ryong, Myung Se Bin, Cha Kang Yoon Spirit Fingers 스피릿 핑거스 Oct 29 Viki (Wed 4 p.m. KST) Youth, Romance, Healing Park Ji Hu, Cho Jun Young, Choi Bomin, Park Yoo Na, Kwon So Hyun, Kim Seul Gi, Lee Jin Hyuk, Im Chul Soo, Cha Woo Min, Kang Hye Won Moon River 이강에는 달이 흐른다 Oct 31 MBC (Fri–Sat 9:50 p.m. KST), Viki Historical, Fantasy, Romance Kang Tae Oh, Kim Se Jeong, Lee Shin Young, Hong Su Zu, Jin Goo

Shows & Dramas Streaming This October

Genie, Make a Wish



Release Date: Oct 3 | Netflix

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Suzy, Ahn Eun Jin, Noh Sang Hyun

A thousand-year-old spirit Genie (Kim Woo Bin) is awakened to grant three wishes for Ka Young (Suzy), a woman who hides her emotions behind a cold exterior. What begins as a magical arrangement soon turns into a story of healing, love, and second chances.

Hwaja’s Scarlet



Release Date: Oct 3 | tvN

Cast: Oh Na Ra, Kim Si Eun, Seo Young Hee

This O’PENing short drama tells the emotional story of Hwa Ja (Oh Na Ra), who gave up her daughter for adoption years ago. When Scarlet (Kim Si Eun) returns as an adult seeking her roots, painful truths resurface.

Mission: The Birthday Invitation



Release Date: Oct 8 | tvN

Cast: Jeon Seong Woo, Park Jin Joo

A slice-of-life family story where Park Ki Joon (Jeon Seong Woo), a working dad, must complete an unusual mission from his daughter: securing an invite to the birthday party of her friend — the son of his old colleague Seo Hee Jin (Park Jin Joo).

Would You Marry Me



Release Date: Oct 10 | SBS

Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Jung So Min, Bae Na Ra, Shin Seul Gi, Seo Bum June

A rom-com centering on Kim Woo Joo (Choi Woo Shik), heir to a historic bakery, and Yoo Mary (Jung So Min), a feisty entrepreneur. They enter a fake marriage for 90 days to win a luxury newlywed home — but the line between pretense and real feelings blurs.

Typhoon Family



Release Date: Oct 11 | Netflix

Cast: Lee Junho, Kim Min Ha, Sung Dong Il, Kim Ji Young, Kwon Han Sol

Set against the backdrop of the 1997 IMF crisis, Kang Tae Poong (Lee Junho) unexpectedly becomes the head of a bankrupt trading company. With no resources and no experience, his journey unfolds into a gripping tale of survival and resilience.

Marie and Her Three Daddies



Release Date: Oct 13 | KBS1

Cast: Ha Seung Ri, Hyun Woo, Park Eun Hye, Ryu Jin, Hwang Dong Joo, Gong Jung Hwan

A daily family drama that follows Marie (Ha Seung Ri) as she searches for her real father and, in the process, forms an unconventional but deeply bonded family.

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim



Release Date: Oct 25 | JTBC

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Myung Se Bin, Cha Kang Yoon

Adapted from a hit webtoon, this slice-of-life drama follows Kim Nak Soo (Ryu Seung Ryong), a middle-aged corporate man who loses everything but eventually rediscovers himself beyond his professional identity.

Spirit Fingers



Release Date: Oct 29 | Viki

Cast: Park Ji Hu, Cho Jun Young, Choi Bomin, Park Yoo Na, Kwon So Hyun, Kim Seul Gi, Lee Jin Hyuk, Im Chul Soo, Cha Woo Min, Kang Hye Won

Based on the popular webtoon, this youth romance tells the story of a quirky art club where young members embrace self-expression, creativity, and love while navigating the uncertainties of growing up.

Moon River



Release Date: Oct 31 | MBC, Viki

Cast: Kang Tae Oh, Kim Se Jeong, Lee Shin Young, Hong Su Zu, Jin Goo

A fantasy romance historical drama about Crown Prince Yi Kang (Kang Tae Oh) and Park Dal Yi (Kim Se Jeong), whose souls are mysteriously switched. Forced to live each other’s lives, they find themselves in a journey of love and destiny.

Editor’s Picks – Must-Watch K-Dramas This Month

Genie, Make a Wish (Netflix): Kim Woo Bin and Suzy reunite in a magical fantasy romance.

Typhoon Family (tvN): Junho leads a survival tale set during South Korea’s IMF crisis.

Moon River (MBC/Viki): A visually stunning historical fantasy that pairs Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong in a soul-swapping romance.

