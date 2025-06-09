From Echo to Buck: How K-pop and Indian Musicians Are Shaping Cross-Border Hits

The Korean wave — or Hallyu — has swept across India with unstoppable momentum. From K-beauty treatments in local salons to K-drama marathons and K-pop anthems dominating playlists, South Korean culture now has a strong presence in Indian daily life.

It was only a matter of time before this cultural crossover found its natural next step — music collaborations. In recent years, Indian musicians and K-pop artists have been breaking barriers through creative partnerships. From covers and musical samples to full-fledged original tracks, these collaborations showcase the rich potential of blending two dynamic music industries.

K-pop and Indian Musicians Are Shaping Cross-Border Hits

Allu Arjun x TRI.BE – Memu Aagamu

South superstar Allu Arjun joined forces with popular K-pop girl group TRI.BE for a special music advertisement in collaboration with Coca-Cola and Coke Studio India. Titled Memu Aagamu, the track features vocals by Armaan Malik, while TRI.BE adds melodic depth to the production.

Visually, the video blends the swagger of Allu Arjun — known for his rugged charm and sharp dance moves — with TRI.BE’s charismatic energy. The result is a vibrant, genre-blending experience that connects K-pop flair with Indian cinematic rhythm.

Ashwin Bhaskar x AleXa – Tattoo (Cover)

Indian musician Ashwin Bhaskar crossed paths with K-pop soloist AleXa through an unexpected opportunity. Bhaskar was invited by ZB Label (ZANYBROS), which manages AleXa and several K-pop artists, to create a special cover of her track Tattoo.

The collaboration highlights both artists’ strengths, blending AleXa’s edgy vocals with Bhaskar’s distinct musical style. More than just a cover, it serves as an example of mutual cultural appreciation through music.

NCT 127 x Bollywood — Favorite (Vampire)

One of the more subtle but fascinating collaborations comes via NCT 127’s hit track Favorite (Vampire). The song incorporates a sample of the iconic Bollywood tune Are Re Are from Dil To Pagal Hai.

The distinctive whistle, instantly recognisable to Indian audiences, is seamlessly woven into the track, offering a respectful nod to Bollywood’s global musical influence. This fusion underscores how Indian cinematic soundtracks continue to inspire artists far beyond their original contexts.

Armaan Malik x Eric Nam x KSHMR – Echo

In 2021, Indian pop sensation Armaan Malik embarked on his first global collaboration by teaming up with Korean-American artist Eric Nam and renowned producer KSHMR for Echo.

The track blends Indian melodies, Korean pop sensibilities, and Western electronic elements, resulting in a polished cross-cultural pop anthem. For Armaan, the project marked a key career milestone while also showcasing the universal language of music that transcends borders.

Wengie x Shalmali Kholgade x Ikka – Thing You Want

Though not a K-pop artist herself, Wengie has long embraced K-pop-inspired sounds. Her Collabs Vol. 1 (Int’l Ver.) EP featured the standout Hindi track Thing You Want, created with Indian singer Shalmali Kholgade and rapper Ikka.

Fusing Bollywood melodies, desi rap, and K-pop-inspired production, the track resonated with global audiences. Its music video amassed nearly 500,000 views within 24 hours of release — a testament to the growing appetite for cross-cultural experimentation.

Jackson Wang x Diljit Dosanjh – Buck

Perhaps the boldest recent Indo-Korean collaboration is Buck, which brings together GOT7’s Jackson Wang and Indian Punjabi icon Diljit Dosanjh.

Fusing K-pop, R&B, hip-hop, and Punjabi musical influences, the track is a masterclass in genre-blending. Both artists showcase their individuality while finding a thrilling synergy — a sign of how Indo-Korean musical partnerships are evolving into bold, innovative expressions.

The Rise of Cross-Cultural Collaborations

These collaborations aren’t isolated cases; they are part of a growing cultural dialogue between India and South Korea. With India’s massive music market and South Korea’s global pop expertise, the two industries are finding common ground through creativity and shared passion.

As more artists embrace these cross-border opportunities, the future of Indo-Korean music partnerships looks bright — and brimming with potential for even more unforgettable hits.

