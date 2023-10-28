From 'Sri Raghupati' to 'Raghav': The Quest for Assamese Cinema's Mass Movie Magic

In the world of Indian cinema, the southern film industry, particularly Tollywood and Kollywood, has carved a niche for itself when it comes to delivering "mass movies" that send audiences into a frenzy of excitement. Films featuring larger-than-life heroes, high-octane action sequences, chart-topping songs, and a splash of emotional drama often dominate the box office down south. But could Assamese movies replicate this success? The recent release of 'Raghav,' starring our very own Jatin Bora, has generated a buzz, but empty seats in theaters are casting a shadow of doubt on its potential to match the "mass movie" standards.