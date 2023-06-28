How People Made ‘Sri Raghupati’ A Benchmark in Jollywood Industry

It may be mentioned Ravi Sarma has reappeared on the big screen after several years as it took him five years to assemble a team to present a quality movie for his fans and Assamese people. He said, “I picked the director who directed the movie, the casts in the last five years. I had disappeared from the big screen as I was preparing for ‘Sri Raghupati’. I felt that if I work, it should have a quality, accepted by the people and this movie has received a great response from the people. I had put a lot of effort in the movie to make the benchmark so high for the filmmakers to be careful before making a film because they cannot feed the audience with a bad quality.”

“The success of the movie is being rejoiced by the members of the industry stating it as our movie,” Sarma said.