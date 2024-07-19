From YouTube to the Big Screen: ‘Bidurbhai’ Hits Theaters Across Assam

Bidurbhai, a satirical comedy film, has officially premiered across Assam and is set to make its mark in other cities nationwide. The film, which has captured the attention of audiences since its trailer release on July 1, has created a buzz among cinema lovers and has sparked significant demand from theater owners across the state.
At the premiere events in Guwahati and Golaghat, director Suvrat Kakati expressed his excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to bring Bidurbhai to the big screen. What started as a fun YouTube series has transformed into a feature film, and the outpouring of love and support has been overwhelming. This film is dedicated to the people of my state, and the journey from a digital series to a cinematic release has been a dream come true for me and the entire Bidurbhai team.”
Produced by Arnab Hazarika under the banner of Rootstock Entertainment, Bidurbhai features an ensemble cast including Chumki Kachari, Pankaj Mahanta, Ashim Sharma, Neetu Khanikar, and many more. The film’s story, crafted by Suvrat Kakati and Jyotisman Chetia, is brought to life by a talented crew. Hemanta Gogoi and Jyotisman Chetia serve as assistant directors, Pranay Dutta provides the music, while Bitul Das handles the cinematography. Bijeyeta Patgiri and Juri Kalita are responsible for makeup and costume design, respectively.
Following the success of his previous blockbuster Shri Raghupati, Suvrat Kakati’s new venture promises to deliver another exceptional film to the audience of Assam, continuing his streak of quality cinema.