Fukrey 3 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch

Fukrey 3 OTT Release: Get ready for a rollercoaster of laughs as the much-loved 'Fukrey 3' is hitting your screens on Prime Video! After a smashing success at the box office, the hilarious adventure featuring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha is bringing the joy right to your living room.

Mark your calendars because the laughter extravaganza begins streaming today, November 23. If you missed the chance to catch the comedy-drama in theaters, worry not! Now you can join in on the fun and frolic from the cozy comfort of your own home.

Directed by the talented Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, 'Fukrey 3' is not just a movie; it's a laughter-packed experience that's bound to tickle your funny bone. The film's success is no surprise, considering it's one of the most profitable films of 2023.

Pulkit Samrat, sharing his excitement about the Prime Video release, said, "Portraying the character of Hunny in the Fukrey franchise has been a career-defining role for me. The film has given the audience a bunch of funny and wholesome characters, and it feels amazing that the audience has made us a part of their family!"

Richa Chadha, who plays the bindaas girl Bholi Punjaban, expressed her joy, saying, "Getting back on sets for the third installment was like a reunion for all of us, as I have made a bunch of friends shooting with them over the years, and they are now like my family."

Pankaj Tripathi, known for his stellar comic timing, added, "Comedy is a genre that holds a special place in my heart, and the Fukrey franchise has allowed me to explore its vibrant facets as an actor. After entertaining the viewers in theaters, this crazy Fukrey gang is here to make you laugh-out-loud again with its worldwide streaming premiere on Prime Video."