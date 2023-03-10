Assam State Film Awards 2018 Announced, Check Awardees

The Assam State Film Awards for the year 2018 have been announced.

The Best Picture Award was bagged by 2018 drama ‘Bulbul Can Sing’. Rima Das won the best director award for the film.

Manoj Baruah's 'Kaaneen' won award in the best screenplay category.

Khanjan Kishore Nath won the Best Newcomer Director Award

Khanjan Kishore Nath received the award for his film 'Chor', Arup Manna won the Best Cinematography award and Arup Manna received the award for his film 'Amrityu'.

The Best Editing Award went to Heu-en N Baruah. The award went to Baruah for his film 'Broken Window' and Anurag Saikia bagged the Best Music award.

At the same time, awards were presented to the films 'Saisabate Dhemalite' and 'Chor'.

Utkal Hazowari won the Best Actor award for his film ‘Suspended Inspector Boro’.

Amrita Gogoi won the Best Actress award for her role in 'Nijan's Song’; Dr. Jahanara Begum won the Best Actress award for her role in 'Anur, Manoranjan Das won the Newcomer Actor award for 'Bulbul Can Sing', Arnali Das won the Best Debut Actress award for 'Bulbul Kan Singh', 'Bloodseed' won the Best Popular Film award, Baharul Islam won the Best Villain award for 'Raktabeej'.

The award for best comedy went to Fwila J. Borgoyari. Borgoyari received the award for his film 'Onnai'

Ibson Lal Baruah won the Best Background Singer award for his film 'Bhoga Khirikee'.

Nahid Afrin won the Best Background Singer award for 'Nijanor Gan'.

Deepak Dey wins Best Choreographer award for 'Onnai'.

Amrita Pritam and Devjit Changmai won the Best Audiography award

They both received the award for their film 'Bhoga Khirikee', Asitav Baruah wins Best Make-up for 'Kanin' and Jirina Basumatary wins Best Costume Design Award for 'Onnai'.

Sanjay Khargharia wins Best Supporting Actor for 'Nhoga Khirikee'

Poonam Gurung won the Best Supporting Actress award

The award went to Poonam Gurung for her role in 'Suspended Inspector Boro'.

Gunjan Shaikia and Om Kashyap won Best Child Artist. Moreover, the jury won the special award for 'Amrityu'.