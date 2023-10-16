Funniest Comedy Movies of Bollywood in 2023: A Must-Watch List!

Funniest Comedy Movies of Bollywood in 2023: Bollywood, the king of belly-laughing entertainment, has consistently produced a wide range of amusing movies. Indian cinema has always been our go-to source for laughs, from timeless classics like "Ram aur Shyaam" to the newest franchises that are sure to make us smile, like "Golmaal." And in 2023, a brand-new batch of Hindi comedies will be available to tickle your funny bone. Here are the latest comedy movies of 2023!

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

The newest gem in the Luv Ranjan Universe, "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar" is a romantic comedy known for its belly-aching humor. This film is a riot for comedy lovers thanks to the charismatic Anubhav Singh Bassi, a well-known Indian stand-up comedian, on board. Watch Mickey and Tinni as they negotiate the highs and lows of a developing romance. This movie stands out for its accurate depiction of Indian families and the complex dance of Indian relationships. You can savor this comedy masterpiece on Netflix.

Chhatriwali

The comedy-drama "Chhatriwali" has a humorous but enlightening plot. The movie tackles the delicate subject of sex and sex education in India with a daring new approach: a woman is in charge of the discussion. Audiences have responded favorably to the film's clever way of delivering this significant message, which features Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas in key roles. Catch this refreshing and daring comedy on ZEE5.

Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery

The satirical drama "Kathal" sheds light on the problems with the Indian judicial and administrative systems. This film, which stars Rajpal Yadav, Sanya Malhotra, Anant Joshi, and Vijay Raaz, subtly tackles societal issues. The protagonist of the tale is a police officer who decides to prove her mettle by attempting to solve the mystery of a politician's missing jackfruit. She discovers the disappearance of several local girls as a result of her investigation. You will be entertained and challenged by the thought-provoking comedy "Kathal" at the same time. It's available for streaming on Netflix.

Kanjoos Makkhichoos

Kunal Khemmu, Shweta Tripathi, Raju Srivastav, and Piyush Mishra star in the endearing comedy-drama "Kanjoos Makkhichoos." A common man gives up his savings to send his parents on a pilgrimage, whose life is explored in the movie. Tragically, his parents vanish in a flood, and what follows should make for compelling viewing. This film conveys a strong message while providing pure entertainment. Watch ZEE5 to see this treasure.

Trial Period

Genelia Deshmukh and Manav Kaul star in the romantic comedy "Trial Period." The protagonist of the story is a single mother who, in response to her son's request for a father figure, hires an unemployed man to fill the part temporarily. The movie stands out among 2023's Hindi comedies thanks to the skillful blending of humor and moving scenes. Find this heartwarming gem on JioCinema.