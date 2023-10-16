Durga Puja 2023: Date, Timings, Rituals, and more

Durga Puja, a cherished and deeply spiritual festival among Hindus, holds immense religious significance. It marks the triumph of good over evil, as it commemorates the defeat of the demon king Mahishasur. This spectacular festival is celebrated with unmatched grandeur and enthusiasm in regions such as West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Odisha, and Bihar. The 2023 Durga Puja festivities will span five glorious days, commencing on the Shashti Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwina and culminating with Dussehra and Durga Visarjan on the Dashami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the same month of Ashwina. In 2023, Durga Puja will commence on October 20 and conclude on October 24
Durga Puja is a meticulously planned event, and here are the key dates and timings for the various phases of this spiritual extravaganza:
Durga Puja stands as a paramount festival in the Hindu calendar, celebrated with immense splendor and devotion. It is a time when devotees welcome the idol of Goddess Durga into their homes on the sixth day of Navratri, commencing a five-day period of fervent worship that culminates in Durga Visarjan on Vijayadashami. Homes are adorned, and loved ones gather to partake in the joy and festivities.
In Bengal, Mahishasur Mardini, the fierce form of Goddess Durga, is venerated during these days, with various rituals and pujas performed. Women prepare delectable delicacies and offer bhog prasad to Maa Durga. Additionally, idols of Goddess Laxmi, Saraswati, and Lord Ganesha grace the households. The grand culmination of Durga Visarjan includes the celebrated Sindoor Khela, where married women offer vermillion to Goddess Durga and, in a gesture of goodwill, apply it to one another, bestowing blessings of happiness and fortune.
"Jayanti Mangala Kaali Bhadrakaali Kapalini, Durga Kshama Shivadhatri Swaha Swadha Namostute..!!"
"Sarva Mangal Maangalyaye Shive Sarvartha Sadhike, Sharanyaye Triyabike Gauri Narayani Namostute..!!"