Durga Puja 2023: Date, Timings, Rituals, and more

Durga Puja 2023: The Rituals and Their Significance

Durga Puja stands as a paramount festival in the Hindu calendar, celebrated with immense splendor and devotion. It is a time when devotees welcome the idol of Goddess Durga into their homes on the sixth day of Navratri, commencing a five-day period of fervent worship that culminates in Durga Visarjan on Vijayadashami. Homes are adorned, and loved ones gather to partake in the joy and festivities.

In Bengal, Mahishasur Mardini, the fierce form of Goddess Durga, is venerated during these days, with various rituals and pujas performed. Women prepare delectable delicacies and offer bhog prasad to Maa Durga. Additionally, idols of Goddess Laxmi, Saraswati, and Lord Ganesha grace the households. The grand culmination of Durga Visarjan includes the celebrated Sindoor Khela, where married women offer vermillion to Goddess Durga and, in a gesture of goodwill, apply it to one another, bestowing blessings of happiness and fortune.

Durga Mata Mantras to Invoke the Divine