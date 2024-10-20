'Gandi Baat' Sparks POCSO Case Against Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor

Producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, are facing legal challenges after a case was filed against them under the POCSO Act. The allegations stem from inappropriate scenes involving minor girls in an episode of the web series Gandi Baat, which is available on ALT Balaji.
The complaint was registered at MHB police station in Mumbai, targeting Balaji Telefilms Limited, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor under multiple legal provisions, including section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the IT Act, and sections 13 and 15 of the POCSO Act.
The complaint alleges that the controversial content aired between February and April 2021 featured obscene scenes involving minors, although the specific episode in question is no longer available for streaming on the platform.
Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor's latest drama film, Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2, premiered in theatres on April 19. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film aims to provoke thought about the complexities of a digitally obsessed society, illustrated through a compelling poster that captures a couple engaged in intimate connection amidst technological detachment.
As the legal proceedings unfold, both Ekta and Shobha Kapoor are under scrutiny for the content produced under their banner, raising significant concerns about the portrayal of minors in media.