Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Date, Puja Timings, Significance, Rituals, and Celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is one of the most vibrant and cherished Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity revered as the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings. More than just a religious event, this festival is a celebration of culture, tradition, and togetherness, reminding devotees to let go of negativity, embrace positivity, and move forward with courage.
Observed with great enthusiasm across India, especially in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, Ganesh Chaturthi unites families and communities in devotion, music, dance, and artistic expression.
When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2025?
This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Wednesday, 27 August 2025, during the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi of the Bhadrapada month in the Hindu lunar calendar.
Chaturthi Tithi Begins: August 26, 2025, at 1:54 PM
Chaturthi Tithi Ends: August 27, 2025, at 3:44 PM
Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat (most auspicious time): August 27, 2025, from 11:05 AM to 1:40 PM
Important Note: Devotees are advised to avoid moon sighting on August 26 (1:54 PM–8:29 PM) and August 27 (9:28 AM–8:57 PM) due to traditional beliefs.
The festival, which usually lasts 10–11 days, will conclude with the grand Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, 2025 (Anant Chaturdashi).
The Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi
Lord Ganesha, also called Vighnaharta (remover of obstacles), Buddhi Pradata (giver of wisdom), and Pratham Pujya (the first deity to be worshipped), holds immense spiritual and cultural significance.
Worshipping Ganesha during this festival is believed to:
Remove obstacles and negativity
Bring success in new ventures
Bestow wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune
Strengthen community bonding and family unity
The Story of Ganesha’s Birth
According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati created Ganesha from turmeric or sandalwood paste to guard her while she bathed. When Lord Shiva arrived and was denied entry by the child, a fierce battle broke out, and Shiva unknowingly severed Ganesha’s head.
Distraught, Parvati pleaded for her son’s revival. To console her, Shiva instructed his followers to bring the head of the first living creature they encountered, which happened to be an elephant. Placing the elephant’s head on Ganesha’s body, Shiva restored his life and blessed him as the deity who must be worshipped first before any other god.
Rituals and Celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025
The festival begins with the installation of beautifully crafted idols of Lord Ganesha at homes and public pandals. The rituals include:
Puja Vidhi
Cleaning and Decoration – The place of worship is decorated with flowers, lights, and colorful rangolis.
Idol Placement – The idol is placed on an altar, usually on a red or yellow cloth.
Panchamrit Abhishek – The idol is bathed with a mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar.
Alankaram (Adornment) – The idol is dressed in fresh clothes, ornaments, and garlands.
Offerings – Devotees offer flowers, durva grass, coconut, jaggery, and Lord Ganesha’s favorite sweets, especiallymodaks and laddoos.
Aarti and Bhajans – Morning and evening aarti are performed with devotional songs and chants, filling the atmosphere with spiritual energy.
Community Bonding
Many devotees observe fasts and read Ganesh Katha (stories of Ganesha’s birth and wisdom).
Cultural programs, music, dance, and traditional dramas add joy to the celebrations.
On the final day, idols are taken out in grand processions with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” before being immersed in rivers, lakes, or seas — symbolizing the cycle of creation and dissolution.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is not just about rituals and prayers but also about embracing the spirit of unity, devotion, and cultural celebration. As devotees welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes and hearts on August 27, the festival serves as a reminder to live with faith, humility, and courage while seeking divine blessings for a brighter tomorrow.
Also Read:
Janmashtami 2025: Is Krishna Janmashtami on August 15 or 16? Date, Rituals, & Muhurat