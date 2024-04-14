Gunshots Fired Outside Bollywood Star Salman Khan's Mumbai Residence

Early this morning, Mumbai police reported hearing gunshots outside the Mumbai residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. At approximately 5 am, two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle discharged five rounds into the air near Mr. Khan's home in Bandra before fleeing the scene.
According to Mumbai police, one bullet struck the first floor of the building where Mr. Khan resides. The police confirmed the use of a foreign pistol in the shooting and have initiated an investigation to apprehend the perpetrators.
Last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) revealed that Mr. Khan was among the top 10 targets listed by incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. This revelation stemmed from Mr. Khan's involvement in a notorious 1998 black buck hunting incident, which reportedly offended the Bishnoi community.
Bishnoi disclosed that his associate, Sampat Nehra, had conducted surveillance on Mr. Khan's Bandra residence, indicating a potential threat to the actor's safety. However, Nehra was apprehended by the Special Task Force of Haryana Police.
Following a threat call received on April 11 last year, Mumbai Police elevated Mr. Khan's security level to Y+ and issued a lookout circular (LOC) against an Indian student in the United Kingdom. The student allegedly sent a threatening email to Mr. Khan, prompting heightened security measures.