Genie, Make A Wish Ending Explained: Did Ki Ka-young and Iblis Find Their Happily Ever After?

Netflix’s Genie, Make A Wish, released on October 3, 2025, blends fantasy, romance, and tragedy into a heartfelt story that left viewers both teary-eyed and hopeful. Written by celebrated screenwriter Kim Eun-sook and starring Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy, the K-drama explores love that defies mortality, the true cost of human emotions, and the meaning of selfless sacrifice. The finale raised several questions: What was Ka-young’s final wish? What happened to Iblis? And do the two actually get their happy ending? Let’s break it all down.

The Premise: A Genie and a Woman Without Feelings

The story follows Iblis (Kim Woo-bin), a genie condemned for a thousand years after failing to prove humanity’s inherent greed, and Ka-young (Bae Suzy), a mechanic incapable of empathy. Ka-young, the reincarnation of a selfless woman from Iblis’s past, discovers his lamp during a trip to Dubai. What begins as a vengeful pact between the two slowly transforms into a tale of love and loss, with Ka-young’s wishes forming the backbone of the drama.

Ka-young’s Three Wishes

Ka-young’s journey is defined by the three wishes she makes:

First Wish – To prove humans are corrupt:

Ka-young challenges Iblis to prove human nature is greedy, sparking a moral test that underpins the drama’s central conflict. Second Wish – Youth for her grandmother Pan-geum:

Out of fear of losing the only person she trusts, Ka-young wishes for her grandmother to be her age again. Pan-geum, now Mi-ju, relives her youth and forges new bonds, complicating their lives further. Third Wish – To feel human emotions for one day:

This is the most pivotal moment. Ka-young longs to experience love, grief, and joy like everyone else. The wish transforms her life, but also leads to tragedy as she experiences the crushing weight of human sorrow.

The Tragic Yet Transcendent Ending

In the finale, Iblis undergoes his own transformation. No longer a cynical trickster bound by divine punishment, he learns to love through Ka-young. When she makes her final wish, Iblis chooses love over freedom. Instead of killing her to secure his release, he bows to her—breaking his deal with God. His brother, Ejllael, executes him for this defiance.

Ka-young, now capable of feeling emotions, cannot bear the grief of losing both her grandmother and Iblis. Overwhelmed, she wanders into the desert and dies.

But their story doesn’t end in despair. Both Iblis and Ka-young are reborn—not as mortals, but as genies. Reunited in their new eternal forms, they embark on a timeless journey together, symbolising love that transcends death and humanity’s limitations.

Ka-young as a Genie: A New Chapter

After her rebirth, Ka-young returns to her best friend Min-ji, offering her three wishes. Min-ji uses two: one for weekly dinner dates with Ka-young and another to help children in her clinic. The third remains untouched—though Min-ji considers using it to ease Ka-young’s loneliness. In a subtle, moving moment during New Year fireworks, Ka-young tears up, hinting that her emotional journey is still evolving.

Happy or Sad Ending?

Though marked by loss, Genie, Make A Wish ultimately delivers a hopeful ending. The deaths of Iblis and Ka-young are not final; their rebirth as genies allows them to stay together forever. It is not a conventional romance but a metaphysical one, where love triumphs over mortality.

Will There Be a Season 2?

As of now, Netflix has not confirmed a second season. Still, the finale leaves room for continuation, with Ka-young and Iblis’s eternal life as genies providing endless possibilities. Fans are eager for more, whether it means new challenges in their immortal existence or deeper explorations of the supporting characters’ stories.

Genie, Make A Wish is more than just a fantasy romance. It is a meditation on human emotions, sacrifice, and the redemptive power of love. By granting Ka-young the ability to feel and allowing Iblis to choose love over freedom, the drama offers viewers both heartbreak and hope. In the end, their story shows that even death cannot diminish true love—it only reshapes it.

Also Read:

New K-Dramas October 2025: Genie, Typhoon Family, Moon River & More