The Raja Saab Release Date, Cast, Story, and Everything You Need to Know

The Raja Saab is an eagerly awaited Indian Telugu-language film that combines romantic comedy with horror. This unique genre blend, written and directed by Maruthi, is produced by People Media Factory. Known for his compelling performances, Prabhas stars in a dual role, with Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan as the female leads. Since its official announcement in January 2024, The Raja Saab has been highly anticipated by fans for its blend of suspense, comedy, and romance.
All You Need to Know
Format: Feature Film
Genre: Romantic Comedy, Horror
Production: People Media Factory
Director: Maruthi
Streaming Platform: Not yet announced, expected in theaters
The Raja Saab follows the story of a young man who, faced with a financial crisis, seeks to acquire his ancestral mansion. However, he soon discovers the property is haunted by a vengeful spirit, Raja Saab. With Prabhas portraying both the owner and a ghostly ancestor in a dual role, the film is expected to feature rich comedic and thrilling sequences that will keep audiences engaged. The trailer is expected to reveal more about this intriguing plot soon.
The Raja Saab is set to hit theaters globally on April 10, 2025, creating high anticipation among fans of Prabhas and those who enjoy the mix of romance, horror, and comedy. Set for release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, the movie aims to capture a diverse audience across India and abroad. As a grand theatrical release, The Raja Saab is expected to debut with significant fanfare and promotional events leading up to the premiere. Given its substantial budget and VFX-heavy production, the film is likely to be showcased in premium formats like IMAX and 4DX in select cinemas, offering audiences a visually immersive experience.
Initially, The Raja Saab will be available exclusively in theaters, providing fans the thrill of a cinematic experience on the big screen. Following its theatrical run, the movie is likely to find a streaming platform for its OTT release, but the specific details of this OTT release, including the platform, have not been officially announced. Fans can expect the film to arrive on a popular OTT service after a few months, making it accessible to those who wish to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.
Prabhas in a dual role as both the grandson and ghostly grandfather
Nidhhi Agerwal
Malavika Mohanan
Sanjay Dutt
Anupam Kher
Murali Sharma
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar
Jisshu Sengupta
Brahmanandam
Yogi Babu
Directed by Maruthi, the film boasts high production quality with experienced talent behind the scenes. With cinematography by Karthik Palani and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, the visual experience is anticipated to be impressive. Notably, Thaman S has composed the music, adding depth to the film’s emotional and suspenseful moments. Produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad, the film's budget reportedly stands at a massive ₹400 crore.
A unique blend of romance, horror, and comedy set in a grand, ancestral mansion
High-quality VFX to enhance the eerie atmosphere and supernatural elements
Prabhas’s dual role, adding depth and intrigue to the story
A mix of suspenseful and lighthearted moments for an engaging viewing experience
The Raja Saab brings an intriguing blend of horror and comedy wrapped in a romantic storyline, all set against the eerie backdrop of an old cinema theater. Directed by Maruthi and featuring Prabhas in a dual role, the film promises to deliver an engaging experience that balances suspense, humor, and romance. With impressive production values, high-quality VFX, and a star-studded ensemble, The Raja Saab is one of the most awaited releases in 2025. Fans are eager to witness Prabhas’s performance in this unique storyline and see how the supernatural elements add layers to his character. This promising blend of genres, coupled with a theatrical release in five languages, ensures that The Raja Saab is set to make a strong impact at the box office and beyond.
Disclaimer: This article is based on information that is publicly available and comes from sources that are considered reliable. It is meant for informational purposes only. Pratidin Time is not responsible for any wrong information, and readers should verify the information on their own.
When will The Raja Saab be released?
The film is set to release in theaters on April 10, 2025.
Who are the lead actors in The Raja Saab?
Prabhas, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Malavika Mohanan are the lead actors in The Raja Saab.
Is The Raja Saab a horror movie?
Yes, The Raja Saab is a unique mix of romantic comedy and horror.
Will The Raja Saab be available on OTT?
Details on the OTT release will be shared after its theatrical run.