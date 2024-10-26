The Raja Saab Release Date, Cast, Story, and Everything You Need to Know

The Raja Saab follows the story of a young man who, faced with a financial crisis, seeks to acquire his ancestral mansion. However, he soon discovers the property is haunted by a vengeful spirit, Raja Saab. With Prabhas portraying both the owner and a ghostly ancestor in a dual role, the film is expected to feature rich comedic and thrilling sequences that will keep audiences engaged. The trailer is expected to reveal more about this intriguing plot soon.

The Raja Saab Release Date and Time

The Raja Saab is set to hit theaters globally on April 10, 2025, creating high anticipation among fans of Prabhas and those who enjoy the mix of romance, horror, and comedy. Set for release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, the movie aims to capture a diverse audience across India and abroad. As a grand theatrical release, The Raja Saab is expected to debut with significant fanfare and promotional events leading up to the premiere. Given its substantial budget and VFX-heavy production, the film is likely to be showcased in premium formats like IMAX and 4DX in select cinemas, offering audiences a visually immersive experience.

Where to Watch The Raja Saab?

Initially, The Raja Saab will be available exclusively in theaters, providing fans the thrill of a cinematic experience on the big screen. Following its theatrical run, the movie is likely to find a streaming platform for its OTT release, but the specific details of this OTT release, including the platform, have not been officially announced. Fans can expect the film to arrive on a popular OTT service after a few months, making it accessible to those who wish to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

The Cast of The Raja Saab

Prabhas in a dual role as both the grandson and ghostly grandfather

Nidhhi Agerwal

Malavika Mohanan

Sanjay Dutt

Anupam Kher

Murali Sharma

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Jisshu Sengupta

Brahmanandam

Yogi Babu

The Raja Saab Production Team

Directed by Maruthi, the film boasts high production quality with experienced talent behind the scenes. With cinematography by Karthik Palani and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, the visual experience is anticipated to be impressive. Notably, Thaman S has composed the music, adding depth to the film’s emotional and suspenseful moments. Produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad, the film's budget reportedly stands at a massive ₹400 crore.

What to Expect from The Raja Saab?

A unique blend of romance, horror, and comedy set in a grand, ancestral mansion High-quality VFX to enhance the eerie atmosphere and supernatural elements Prabhas’s dual role, adding depth and intrigue to the story A mix of suspenseful and lighthearted moments for an engaging viewing experience

Conclusion

The Raja Saab brings an intriguing blend of horror and comedy wrapped in a romantic storyline, all set against the eerie backdrop of an old cinema theater. Directed by Maruthi and featuring Prabhas in a dual role, the film promises to deliver an engaging experience that balances suspense, humor, and romance. With impressive production values, high-quality VFX, and a star-studded ensemble, The Raja Saab is one of the most awaited releases in 2025. Fans are eager to witness Prabhas’s performance in this unique storyline and see how the supernatural elements add layers to his character. This promising blend of genres, coupled with a theatrical release in five languages, ensures that The Raja Saab is set to make a strong impact at the box office and beyond.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information that is publicly available and comes from sources that are considered reliable. It is meant for informational purposes only. Pratidin Time is not responsible for any wrong information, and readers should verify the information on their own.

FAQs