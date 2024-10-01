Govinda Gives Health Update After Getting Accidental GunShot

Bollywood actor Govinda, a leader of the Shiv Sena, had emergency surgery on Tuesday at Criti Care hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, after he shot himself in the leg by mistake when his licensed gun misfired. Now, the former MP is making a full recovery.
In an audio statement released to the media by Govinda expressed gratitude to his well-wishers.
Govinda is heard saying, "The blessings of my parents, my guru, and his fans saved me," in a hoarse voice. "A bullet struck me, but it has since been removed. He remarked in the audio clip, "I thank the doctors here and your prayers."
According to reports, the actor was alone and suffered the injury around 4.45 am today when he was getting ready to leave for the airport to board a flight to Kolkata.
Govinda called up his wife Sunita Ahuja, who was in Kolkata, and his manager. Soon after, police reached his Juhu home and rushed him to the nearby Criticare Hospital.
He was operated upon and the bullet extracted. The actor's manager said his condition is stable. He is still at the hospital and his daughter Tina is with him. Doctors have said the actor would have to stay in the hospital for at least two days.