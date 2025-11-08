Grammy Awards 2026 Nominations: From The Weeknd to Lorde, Here Are the Biggest Snubs and Surprises of the Year

The Grammy Awards 2026 nominations have officially been announced, revealing a mix of predictable wins, surprising inclusions, and shocking omissions that have left the music world buzzing. Artists like Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Leon Thomas, Justin Bieber, Tyler, the Creator, SZA, and Sabrina Carpenter dominated the nomination list. However, several fan-favorite artists, including The Weeknd, Lorde, Gracie Abrams, and Megan Moroney, were completely shut out of the race.

The Weeknd Misses Out Despite Strong Submissions

In a move that stunned fans, The Weeknd did not receive a single nomination this year, despite major submissions for his album Hurry Up Tomorrow and hit single Timeless featuring Playboi Carti. The album was reportedly entered for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, while Timeless was in contention for Record and Song of the Year. Other acclaimed tracks like Cry for Me and Baptized in Fear also failed to make the cut.

This marks yet another tense chapter in The Weeknd’s complicated history with the Recording Academy, despite his 2025 return to the Grammy stage after previously boycotting the event.

Lorde Snubbed Despite Critical Success

New Zealand artist Lorde’s comeback album Virgin was expected to earn her a spot in several major categories. The album, praised for its introspective songwriting and sonic maturity, reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and featured viral hits like What Was That and Man of the Year. Yet, the artist—who last won a Grammy in 2014 for Royals—received no nominations. Fans were left disappointed, considering Virgin was viewed as a return to form after the mixed reception of her 2021 record Solar Power.

Shawn Mendes and Benson Boone Also Left Out

Despite previous Grammy nods, Shawn Mendes’ latest self-titled album failed to impress voters this year. The singer, who took a break to focus on his mental health, was anticipated to make a strong comeback but ultimately did not appear on the nomination list.

Rising star Benson Boone, who gained immense popularity with his hit Beautiful Things, was also left out despite being nominated for Best New Artist last year. His absence was one of the most talked-about omissions of the 2026 nominations.

Gracie Abrams and Megan Moroney Shut Out

Gracie Abrams, fresh off a chart-topping year with her viral single That’s So True, failed to secure any nominations. Abrams, who had previously been nominated in 2024 for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (with Taylor Swift for Us), was widely expected to earn recognition for her latest work.

Similarly, country singer Megan Moroney’s momentum hit a roadblock, as she missed out on nominations despite her strong 2025 singles You Had to Be There and 6 Months Later.

Role Model’s Breakthrough Year Overlooked

American singer-songwriter Role Model had a breakout year with his album Kansas Anymore (Deluxe), led by the viral hit Sally, When the Wine Runs Out. Despite the song’s immense popularity and collaborations with big names like Olivia Rodrigo and Charli XCX, the Recording Academy did not recognize his efforts with a nomination.

Surprise Nominations: Wicked and KPop Demon Hunters

One of the biggest surprises came from the Wicked soundtrack. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s rendition of Defying Gravity earned a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, marking the first time a show tune has appeared in the pop category since 2012. The soundtrack also scored nominations for Best Compilation Soundtrack and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Equally surprising was the strong showing from the animated film KPop Demon Hunters, which earned four nominations—including Song of the Year for Golden by Huntr/x (EJAE, Rei Ami, and Audrey Nuna). The project could mark a historic first for K-pop at the Grammys if it wins.

Milli Vanilli’s Unexpected Redemption

In an emotional twist, Fabrice Morvan of Milli Vanilli received a nomination for Best Audiobook, Narration & Storytelling Recording for his memoir You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli. This marks a symbolic redemption for the artist, whose Grammy was revoked in 1990 after the infamous lip-sync scandal.

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Absent Due to Eligibility

Many fans wondered why Taylor Swift and Beyoncé́ were missing from the list. Their latest albums—The Life of a Showgirl and Cowboy Carter—did not qualify for the 2026 Grammys as they were released after the eligibility cutoff date of August 30, 2025.

When and Where to Watch the Grammys 2026

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will air live from Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, on February 1, 2026. With the blend of expected winners, overlooked artists, and groundbreaking new entries, the upcoming ceremony promises to be one of the most unpredictable in years.

