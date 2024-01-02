Grammy Winner Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt Star Attraction at 'Mongeet 2024'

Grammy Award-winning Mohan Veena exponent Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt will be the star attraction at the 5th edition of 'Mongeet', Assam’s only music residency which will be organised at Dekasang, Majuli from January 15 to 17.
The classical music maestro will have a masterclass for the selected participants of Mongeet on 17th January at Majuli, followed by a performance in front of an august audience at Dekasang Sonapur on 18th January.
The participants, selected by an esteemed jury, will be mentored by musicians Joi Barua, Dhruba Jyoti Phukan, Kalyan Baruah, Rononjoy Barooah, Dwipen Baruah, Samar Hazarika, Arup Jyoti Baruah and internationally acclaimed actor Adil Hussain. In addition, Dibrugarh University Assistant Professor Jadab Bora, along with a team of gayan bayan of Uttar Kamalabari Sattra, would have a session on Borgeet.
Mongeet, since its inception in 2020 under the banner of Raul Kaushik Nath Foundation and Mongeet Foundation, has emerged as an important platform dedicated to promoting and nurturing emerging talents in art and music, providing them with a platform to showcase their talents and receive mentorship from industry luminaries.
Since 2022, a ten-day-long artist residency, called Montulika was also started parallel to Mongeet, and last year, a sculptor’s residency called Monmrittika and a workshop on indigenous cuisine conducted by renowned chef Atul Lahkar and called Aaharor Akholi, were also added under the overall Mongeet umbrella. This year, the entire event would be held at Dekasang Majuli during January 10-19.
Mongeet has played a pivotal role in the last five years in identifying and nurturing over 100 budding artists, sculptors, and musicians, who have gone on to make significant contributions to their respective fields. This year's edition promises to build upon the legacy with an array of enriching programmes and the stellar line up of mentors.
The festival will kick off on January 10 with Monmritika and Montulika masterclasses, workshops, and exhibitions dedicated to budding sculptors and artists, providing them with a unique platform to hone their skills and showcase their creations. Simultaneously, Ahaaror Akholi, the culinary workshop, will be conducted by Lahkar from January 10 to 14.
The music residency will start on January 15 and would have masterclasses, workshops and personal mentoring sessions on singing, music production and lyrics writing.
One of the major highlights of Mongeet 2024 will be celebration of the centenary year of Assamese recorded songs.
Another highlight of the Festival will be screening of "Puroni Akasor Rupohi Joonbai", a documentary film on Bonkonwar Anandi Ram Das and Bongeet.
The festival will transition to Dekasang Sonapur near in Guwahati on January 18, where participants will receive certificates followed by the performance by Pandit Bhatt. On January 19, the event will conclude in Guwahati with peformances by the participants as well as renowned musicians like Joi Barua, Tarali Sarma, Kalyan Barua and Arup Jyoti Baruah.
The selected participants of Mongeet 2024 are:
1. Bishwa Bidyut Das, Anurag Barua , Bhiki Pathok
2.Anurag Barua
3. Subhadyoti Das, Akashdeep Baruti, Mridupaban Baruti, Abhishekh Das
4.Sushmita Sarma
5.Priyabrat Borah(Kolakar)
6.Ruupankar Das
7.Arup Jyoti
Das, Lune
8.Ashish Banik
9.Ridip Lahkar, Abhilash Das
10.Partha Pratim Saikia, Sharmistha Dutta
11.Angshuman Borah
12.Dr. Sneha Sharma
13.Zodiac Wave (Saptarshi De)
14.Dr. Himangshu Dihingia, Pratiksha Borah, Parishmita Phukan, Pompi Kalita, Bidya Bharati
15.Rishav Kashyap, Shashanka Buragohain, Bhargav Protim Hira
16.Lakhya Pratim Bharadwaj, Chayanika Baruah, Nipu Bhuyan
17.Parash Sarma, Aqibul Haque
18.Bijoy Baruah
19.Babul Masua
20.Bidyut Boruah
21.Bhargav Mahanta, Diganta Rowmuria
22.Dhiraj Kumar Nath (Lenience), Bitopan Das, Arindam Gohain
23.Jyotishman Sarma, Zahir Hussain, Manish Protim Borsaikia, Deepam Jyoti Baruah, Junakha Hussain
24.Bishnujyoti Kashyap, Bhargav Pratim Gogoi, Gautam Bora
25.Bubun Bikash
26.Daisy Mali, Dipankar Das, Madhurjya Das, Bikash Sarma
27.Dhritiman Kalita, Chinmoy Sarmah
28.Pranjal Sarma
29.Shruti Biswakarma, Ayupan Gojmer
30.Ronald Das
They were selected from among entries received from all over the state by an esteemed group of Jury members of Mongeet.