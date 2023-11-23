Assam Litart Fest Announces Online Photography and Creative Writing Contest

Assam LitArt Fest by The LitArt Foundation has announced an online Creative Writing and Online Photography Contest across Northeast India.
The creative writing contest has been divided in three categories Group A: Class 5 to 8, Group B: 9 to 12 and Group C: Graduation and Master Degree students.
The students can submit their writings on any of the following genre i.e Drama, Thriller: or Suspense and email the same to story.litart@gmail.com by December 31, 2023 along with their complete details. The students can write their stories either in English or in Assamese.
The photography contest has been divided into two groups i.e A: Students of College and Universities (Colours of Campus) and B: Open to all Category (Amazing Northeast).
The photographs should be mailed to photostory.litart@gmail.com by December 31, 2023 along with all the details.
Details on the contest are mentioned in the Facebook and Instagram handles of Assam LitArt Fest.
The Head of Operations of Assam LitArt fest and filmmaker Mirza Arif Hazarika said, “ This online creative writing and photography contest is an effort to identify talents across the region, I am sure there will be a good participation”
The LitArt Foundation that envisages upholding the principles of freedom, courage, integrity and secularism in the domain of literature, art and filmmaking was registered recently in Guwahati under the Societies Registration Act. The Foundation shall also undertake research and documentation work in collaboration with academic institutions and organisations in the creative space. Currently The LitArt Foundation is a five member foundation comprising of professionals from the creative, media and academic fraternity.