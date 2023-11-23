Assam Litart Fest Announces Online Photography and Creative Writing Contest

The creative writing contest has been divided in three categories Group A: Class 5 to 8, Group B: 9 to 12 and Group C: Graduation and Master Degree students.

The students can submit their writings on any of the following genre i.e Drama, Thriller: or Suspense and email the same to story.litart@gmail.com by December 31, 2023 along with their complete details. The students can write their stories either in English or in Assamese.