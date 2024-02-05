Grammys 2024: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain's Shakti Wins Big

Musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain's fusion band 'Shakti' won big at the Grammys 2024 in a proud moment for all of India. Their latest release 'This Moment' clinched the Best Global Music Album award at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.
The 2024 edition of the Grammys is being held in Los Angeles, United States. Announcing the win on X, Grammys shared a post writing, "Congrats Best Global Music Album winner - 'This Moment' Shakti. #GRAMMYs."
It may be noted that they were nominated and were in on the race for the Grammys alongside artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy and Davido.
'This Moment' contains eight songs which have been created by John McLaughlin on guiter, guitar synth, Zakir Hussain on tabla, Shankar Mahadevan as the vocalist, V Selvaganesh as the percussionist, and Ganesh Rajagopalan as the violinist.