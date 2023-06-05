Gufi Paintal Who Played Shakuni Mama in Mahabharat Dies at 78

Prominent and veteran actor Gufi Paintal, who played the role of Shakuni Mama in Mahabharat, passed away at the age of 78 on Monday morning.
The news of his demise was confirmed by his son, Harry Paintal, who shared a note, “With profound grief we announce the sad demise of our father Mr. Gufi Paintal (Shakuni Mama). He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by family.”
Gufi was admitted to the hospital after suffering from health issues.
Gufi Paintal played the promising role of Shakuni Mama in Mahabharat produced by BR Chopra in the year 1988. The television series was broadcasted in Doordarshan from October 2, 1988 to June 24, 1990.
He also acted in many popular Bollywood movies including Rafoo Chakkar, Des Pardes, Dillagi, Maidan-E-Jung, Daava, amongst others.