'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Dies In Car Accident

Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who played the role of Jasmine Mavani in the popular television show 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', lost her life in a tragic car accident, reports emerged on Wednesday.
The unfortunate news was shared by the producer of the show, Jamnadas Majethia, in a post on his Instagram story informing that she met with an accident in North India.
The Instagram story reads, "Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as 'Jasmine' of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. RIP Vaibhavi."
The actor had also worked in movies alongside Deepika Padukone in 'Chhapaak' movie in 2020 and 'Timir' in 2023.