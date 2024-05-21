Gullak Season 4 OTT Release Date Confirmed: Date and where to watch

The trailer for Gullak Season 4 showcases Santosh and Shanti Mishra's efforts to improve their communication with their son Aman as he transitions into adulthood. Their elder son, Anand Mishra, disapproves of Aman's rebellious behavior. As Aman embraces new experiences like first love and making new friends, his sudden change in behavior doesn't sit well with his parents and relatives. From being disrespectful to neglecting to greet elders, Santosh, Shanti, and Anand decide to guide Aman back onto the right path. The new season delves into the generational conflict surrounding parenting and the challenges of transitioning into adulthood.

Important Details about Gullak 4

Where to Watch: sonyliv

Cast: Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Mayar play Santosh Mishra, Shanti Mishra, Anand Mishra and Aman Mishra respectively.

Writer: Vidit Tripathi

When to watch: June 7

Gullak, which means 'Piggy Bank,' is an Indian web series created by Shreyansh Pandey. Available for streaming on SonyLIV and produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the story centers around the Mishra family: parents Santosh and Shanti Mishra, and their two sons, Anand "Annu" Mishra and Aman Mishra.

The main roles are played by Jameel Khan as Santosh, Geetanjali Kulkarni as Shanti, Vaibhav Raj Gupta as Annu, and Harsh Mayar as Aman. The show also features Sunita Rajwar as their neighbor. Gullak delves into the everyday lives and experiences of the Mishra family, capturing their relatable and heartwarming moments.

Jameel Khan Shares His Excitement for Gullak Season 4

Jameel Khan expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, saying, "With each season, I grow more attached to Santosh Mishra, a character who was once new to me but has now become a treasured part of my career. Portraying him allows me to step into my father's shoes and understand him more deeply. I'm thrilled for the audience to join us on this memorable journey that will leave a lasting impression, as they see themselves or their families reflected in our story.”