Guwahati: Monali Thakur Leaves Audience Spellbound at Attitude 2024 Finale

The three-day annual college fest, Attitude, at Assam Down Town University concluded on a high note with a power-packed performance by the renowned Bollywood playback singer, Monali Thakur.
Held from February 22 to 24, 2024, the festival witnessed students and music enthusiasts from across the region come together for a celebration of talent and entertainment. The highlight of the final day was undoubtedly Monali Thakur, who captivated the audience with her soulful renditions of her chart-topping hits like "Sawaar Loon," "Moh Moh Ke Dhaage," and many more.
The entire venue erupted in cheers as Monali took the stage, creating an electrifying atmosphere. Her powerful vocals, coupled with her infectious stage presence, left the audience spellbound. The crowd sang along to every word, creating a night filled with music, joy, and unforgettable memories.
Speaking about her experience, Monali said, "It was an absolute pleasure performing at Attitude 2024. The energy of the crowd was phenomenal, and I truly enjoyed connecting with them through my music. Witnessing their passion for music is truly inspiring."
The organizers of Attitude 2024 expressed their gratitude to Monali and all those who contributed to making the event a grand success. "We are overwhelmed by the positive response received this year, Monali Thakur's performance was the perfect ending to a memorable festival," said the organisers in a statement.