Guwahati: Monali Thakur Leaves Audience Spellbound at Attitude 2024 Finale

Held from February 22 to 24, 2024, the festival witnessed students and music enthusiasts from across the region come together for a celebration of talent and entertainment. The highlight of the final day was undoubtedly Monali Thakur, who captivated the audience with her soulful renditions of her chart-topping hits like "Sawaar Loon," "Moh Moh Ke Dhaage," and many more.