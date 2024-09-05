Guwahati RJ Wins Big At CSR ChangeMakers Summit In Delhi

RJ Mandy, the celebrated host of the morning show and Cluster Programming Head, has clinched the 'Excellence in Social Impact Award 2024' at the India Habitat Centre during the 1st CSR ChangeMakers Summit & Awards 2024, hosted by the Heal Foundation.
This accolade marks RJ Mandy’s second consecutive national-level award for radio in 2024.
The award ceremony recognized exceptional radio work from various stations across the country, underscoring the influential role of radio in social change. Radio Gupshup, under RJ Mandy’s leadership, was highlighted as the largest local radio network in Northeast India.
In her acceptance speech, RJ Mandy expressed gratitude and emphasized the significance of radio as a powerful medium for societal impact. “Awards are an encouragement and a reminder about the power of radio as a medium,” she stated.
The recognition of RJ Mandy cements Radio Gupshup's position as the largest local Radio Network of North East.