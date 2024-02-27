Guwahati's RJ Mandy Wins Unicef Radio For Child Award in Mumbai

In a proud moment, RJ Mandy from Radio Gupshup 94.3 FM of Assam won the Unicef Radio For Child Award on Tuesday for the Best Spot for Climate Change in Mumbai.
The award was conferred by Unicef Celebrity Ambassador Ayushmann Khurana.
22 radio professionals from all over the country including All India Radio, Community Radio, and Private FM, took away the Radio4ChildAwards 2024 trophy which was given away by renowned Bollywood actor and UNICEF India National Ambassador AyushmannKhurrana.
The awards were given across three themes - #RoutineImmunization, #ClimateChange and #ChildProtection.
RJ Mandy has a Radio Experience of 17 years and is currently The Cluster Programming Head and Hosts The RJ Mandy Show every Morning from 7 am to 12 pm on Radio Gupshup 94.3 FM Proud to be Local!