Guwahati: Singer Ajanta Goswami Unveils Enchanting Song 'Chanchala Chapala' at Pratidin Time Office

Renowned artist Ajanta Goswami unveiled her anticipated song, 'Chanchala Chapala,' during a program hosted at the Pratidin Time office in Guwahati this Tuesday.
The composition, adorned with enchanting melodies and set against a backdrop of mountainous tunes, artfully encapsulates the very essence of love.
During the event, Jayanta Baruah, the owner of Pratidin Time group and editor of the Assamese Daily 'Asomiya Pratidin,' did the honors of unveiling the song. He is not only a key figure in the media but also happens to be Ajanta Goswami's elder brother.
Jayanta Baruah expressed his admiration for the soulful rendition of 'Chanchala Chapala,' commending the exquisite beauty and elevated musical notes. He confidently predicted that the audience would be captivated not only by the mesmerizing melody but also by the scenic visuals accompanying the song.
Mr Baruah also took a moment to extend his gratitude to all the artists involved in the creation of this musical masterpiece. The release event was graced by the presence of Manashi Bayan, the lyricist behind the poetic verses, and Pradeep Goswami, Ajanta Goswami's husband, adding a personal touch to the affair.
It's worth noting that 'Chanchala Chapala' is set to be available on the popular YouTube channel 'Dhwani Records' starting this Wednesday. The much-anticipated music video not only showcases the vocal prowess of Ajanta Goswami but also features captivating performances by actors Parth Datta and debutante Moumon.
This harmonious collaboration comes to life under the direction of Bhaswat Bhuyan, with the thoughtful lyrics penned by Manashi Bayan and the enchanting music composed by Syed Sadullah.