Sadin-Pratidin's Jayanta Baruah Presents Braille Hemkosh To Kolkata National Library

Sadin-Pratidin Group chairman and Editor of Asomiya Pratidin daily, Jayanta Baruah on Thursday presented a copy of the Braille edition of Hemkosh, the first etymological dictionary of the Assamese language based on Sanskrit spellings, compiled by Hemchandra Baruah, to the Kolkata National Library.
This comes after the Braille edition of Hemkosh was handed over to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has also been provided free of cost to various educational institutions for the benefit of the visually impaired.
It may be noted that the Braille version of Hemkosh is bilingual and was unveiled by the then Governor of Assam, Prof Jagdish Mukhi in 2022.
This dictionary has already been officially recognized by the Guinness Book as the largest bilingual Braille Dictionary in the world. This dictionary consists of a total of 21 volumes, and 6 sub-volumes. There are a total of 90,460 words.
The Braille edition of Hemkosh is the first complete Braille dictionary in Southeast Asia. It was published by Jayant Barua on behalf of Hemkosh Publications.