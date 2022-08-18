Guwahati: The Indian Awaz Awards Authors, Entrepreneurs

The Indian Awaz (TIA) hosted the 5th edition TIA awards 2022 at Hotel Palacio in Guwahati on August 15.

Awardees from three different categories that include Author Awards 2022, Barak Awards 2022 and the Business Awards 2022 were present at the ceremony.

Participants from across the country took part in the Author Awards 2022 and the Business Awards 2022. This event, conducted by TIA is a platform that works for the recognition of Indians across various domains such as authors, startups, entrepreneurs and social change makers who are contributing to the welfare and development of society.

The popularity of this event has grown with every passing year, and now nominations are received from various parts of the country. The award function could not be held during the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Honorary awards were given to some individuals for their commendable work in their domains. Those awarded include Xahid Khan, Pritisha Borthakur, Bijit Sarma, Dhruba Jyoti Deka, Bhukhan Pathak, Devlina Bhattacharya, Debasish Majumder, and Bibhu Moni Singha amongst others.