Assam: Man Poisons His 2 Kids Before Ending Life

In a tragic turn of events, a man allegedly died by suicide after poisoning his two children in Assam’s Nalbari district.

The incident was reported from Dokoha village in Barbhag area of the district.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Dipul Saikia, took the extreme step as his wife had eloped with another man.

Meanwhile, the two children have been admitted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police have reached the scene to assess the situation and further investigation is on.